Power Wash Simulator 2 Lets You Clean Up The Galaxy Far, Far Away With New Star Wars Pack
The Mos Eisley Cantina gets really dirty
Defending the galaxy against the Galactic Empire is a dirty job, somebody needs to clean everything up.
What's Happening:
- This morning Power Wash Simulator 2 announced the release of a new DLC pack dedicated to Star Wars.
- Power Wash Simulator 2 is exactly what it claims to be, a video game where one power washes various object and structures, from a first person perspective.
- The trailer for the downloadable package highlights several locations and Star Wars spacecraft that players can power wash that include the Millennium Falcon, an X-Wing, a Super Star Destroyer, and the Mos Eisley Cantina (which probably gets really dirty).
- You can also power wash the Tatooine Homestead of Luke Skywalker, which is dark, because it certainly looks like it's being cleaned after a fire. Check out the trailer and judge for yourself:
- The Star Wars pack for Power Wash Simulator 2 costs $9.99 and is available for Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, via Steam, the Epic Games Store, or Windows.
More Star Wars Video Game News:
- If racing video games are more your speed than power washing, then you'll want to check out Star Wars: Galactic Racer when it launches later this year.
- A PC version of a Star Wars themed Monopoly was released last month.
- It's your last chance to get in on Star Wars: Hunters, as the game is set to end this fall.