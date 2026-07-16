Power Wash Simulator 2 Lets You Clean Up The Galaxy Far, Far Away With New Star Wars Pack

The Mos Eisley Cantina gets really dirty

Defending the galaxy against the Galactic Empire is a dirty job, somebody needs to clean everything up.

What's Happening:

This morning Power Wash Simulator 2 announced the release of a new DLC pack dedicated to Star Wars.

Power Wash Simulator 2 is exactly what it claims to be, a video game where one power washes various object and structures, from a first person perspective.

The trailer for the downloadable package highlights several locations and Star Wars spacecraft that players can power wash that include the Millennium Falcon, an X-Wing, a Super Star Destroyer, and the Mos Eisley Cantina (which probably gets really dirty).

You can also power wash the Tatooine Homestead of Luke Skywalker, which is dark, because it certainly looks like it's being cleaned after a fire. Check out the trailer and judge for yourself:

The Star Wars pack for Power Wash Simulator 2 costs $9.99 and is available for Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, via Steam, the Epic Games Store, or Windows.

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