Power Wash Simulator 2 Lets You Clean Up The Galaxy Far, Far Away With New Star Wars Pack

The Mos Eisley Cantina gets really dirty
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Defending the galaxy against the Galactic Empire is a dirty job, somebody needs to clean everything up.

What's Happening:

  • This morning Power Wash Simulator 2 announced the release of a new DLC pack dedicated to Star Wars.
  • Power Wash Simulator 2 is exactly what it claims to be, a video game where one power washes various object and structures, from a first person perspective.
  • The trailer for the downloadable package highlights several locations and Star Wars spacecraft that players can power wash that include the Millennium Falcon, an X-Wing, a Super Star Destroyer, and the Mos Eisley Cantina (which probably gets really dirty).
  • You can also power wash the Tatooine Homestead of Luke Skywalker, which is dark, because it certainly looks like it's being cleaned after a fire. Check out the trailer and judge for yourself:

  • The Star Wars pack for Power Wash Simulator 2 costs $9.99 and is available for Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, via Steam, the Epic Games Store, or Windows.

More Star Wars Video Game News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey