Predator Director Set to Tackle "Sleeping Beauty" Project for Disney

Fans of the Predator franchise are living in a golden age right now thanks to director Dan Trachtenberg. His three recent projects in the sci-fi world have been among the best since the original film. Now it appears that Trachtenberg has some ideas to put his own mark on another major franchise, that of Disney's Sleeping Beauty.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Dan Trachtenberg is set to produce a new film that is said to be an original film inspired by Disney's Sleeping Beauty.

No details on the project are given, other than it won't be in any way connected to the Angelina Jolie-led Maleficent films.

Still, it is specified that this project is inspired by Disney's Sleeping Beauty and is not simply a fresh take on the Sleeping Beauty story.

Trachtenberg put together the story with Rayna McClendo, who penned an episode of the Willow Disney+ series. The script was co-written by Alex Anfanger and Dan Schimpf.

The implication is that the movie will be live-action, though that isn't specifically said, and considering one of Trachtenberg's Predator projects was the animated Predator: Killer of Killers, an animated film can't be ruled out.

Considering the success that Dan Trachtenberg has shown taking on existing IP and finding new ways to develop it, by understanding the core of what made it successful originally, there's a lot of potential here.

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