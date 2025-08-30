Disney Hits Pause on Questlove’s "The Aristocats" Live-Action Remake

Disney’s live-action remake of "The Aristocats" is doing more than just catnapping—the film is officially scrapped.

Questlove’s adaptation of the film has been tabled, leaving fans wondering what’s next in the world of live-action Disney films.

What’s Happening:

Ahmir “Questlove" Thompson’s live-action adaptation of The Aristocats has been officially put on hold, Variety reports

In an interview with Score: The Podcast, Thompson revealed that Disney had scrapped the project. Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson: "I would have loved to do [The Aristocats], but there's over 20 projects that I could get to do"

About Ahmir “Questlove" Thompson:

A founding member of the legendary Philadelphia hip-hop group The Roots, Grammy-winning Questlove made his directorial debut with the documentary Summer of Soul , which chronicles the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.

, which chronicles the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. Thompson has previously collaborated with Disney, playing the role of Curley in Pete Docter’s Soul .

. Questlove has directed music documentaries such as Summer of Soul, Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music, and most recently, Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius).

