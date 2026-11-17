The Onyx Collective legal drama has reached a new viewership milestone, with more than 150 million hours streamed globally across Hulu and Disney+.

Hulu is keeping the legal drama Reasonable Doubt on the docket for another year, announcing an early Season 5 renewal ahead of the Season 4 finale on November 24. The pickup comes as the series reaches a new milestone, with its current season becoming the most-watched installment in the show's history.

What’s Happening:

Deadline has reported that, according to Hulu, Season 4 has delivered double-digit percentage gains over every previous season, an impressive achievement for a returning streaming series. The latest episode also saw a viewership surge of more than 40% compared to the Season 4 premiere, based on one day of global views, while generating conversation across social media following its debut.

The series has accumulated more than 150 million hours streamed globally across Hulu and Disney+ to date, according to Disney.

Starring Emayatzy Corinealdi as attorney Jax Stewart, Reasonable Doubt has grown into a notable success for Hulu and Onyx Collective since its debut. It is now the second-longest-running Hulu Originals drama series, behind The Handmaid’s Tale, and the longest-running scripted series from Onyx Collective. The legal drama was also the first series from the Disney brand, helping launch the collective.

Created by Raamla Mohamed Hunter, the show initially introduced audiences to a relatively lesser-known core cast and earned a strong critical response, with its first season receiving a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Over the years, the series has continued to attract recognizable guest stars, including Morris Chestnut in Season 2, Joseph Sikora in Season 3, and Durrell “Tank” Babbs and Meagan Good in Season 4.

Since its second season, Reasonable Doubt has also maintained an annual release schedule, helping the series build momentum between installments while earning awards recognition.

The current fourth season follows Jax as her most loyal client becomes the center of a spiraling media disaster, pulling The Stewart Firm into a high-stakes battle where every decision could determine the firm's future. As the team continues to navigate grief and mounting pressure, they must decide whether they can rebuild before the consequences of moving forward too quickly catch up with them.

Season 4 stars Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Babbs, and Good. Recurring guest stars include Chestnut, Sikora, Brandee Evans, La La Anthony, Rutina Wesley, Taylor Polidore Williams, DeVaughn Nixon, and Alexxis Lemire.

Hunter created, wrote, and executive produces the series. Kerry Washington executive produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore for Wilmore Films, Anton Cropper, Lena Cordina, Tamara Gregory, and Erika L. Johnson. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, and Zahir McGhee serve as co-executive producers. Reasonable Doubt hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios.

With Season 4 still underway and its finale arriving November 24, viewers can look forward to more of Jax Stewart's legal battles when Reasonable Doubt returns for Season 5.

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