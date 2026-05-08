ABC Renewals: "R.J. Decker" to Return for a Second Season

Are you ready for more weird Floridian crimes?

It looks like ABC is ready to take viewers back to Florida, as R.J. Decker is officially picked up for a second season.

What’s Happening:

Back in September, ABC picked up a new series from Elementary creator Rob Doherty based on the 1987 novel “Double Whammy” by Carl Hiaasen.

Arriving from 20th Television in early March, R.J. Decker follows R.J. Decker, a disgraced newspaper photographer/ex-con who takes up a career as a private investigator in South Florida.

While the show got off the really strong start, ABC was dragging its feet surrounding an announcement of the series’ renewal.

Last week, we reported that both ABC series Scrubs and Shifting Gears had been renewed, with R.J. Decker was still living in limbo.

Well, today, it was finally announced on the official R.J. Decker X account that the crime drama will be returning for a second season.

In the short teaser, a flamingo floats past the screen revealing an underwater pool scene with the announcement.

Check it out below!

Get your flip flops and your lawn flamingos ready because #RJDecker will be returning for season 2! 🦩 pic.twitter.com/3DFoiOsAD8 — R.J. Decker (@rjdeckerabc) May 8, 2026

Personally, as my review will convey, I think R.J. Decker is a really fun and chaotic twist on the crime procedural and am happy to see it return.

You can catch it on ABC and stream it now in Disney+ and Hulu.

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