ABC Renewals: "R.J. Decker" to Return for a Second Season
Are you ready for more weird Floridian crimes?
It looks like ABC is ready to take viewers back to Florida, as R.J. Decker is officially picked up for a second season.
What’s Happening:
- Back in September, ABC picked up a new series from Elementary creator Rob Doherty based on the 1987 novel “Double Whammy” by Carl Hiaasen.
- Arriving from 20th Television in early March, R.J. Decker follows R.J. Decker, a disgraced newspaper photographer/ex-con who takes up a career as a private investigator in South Florida.
- While the show got off the really strong start, ABC was dragging its feet surrounding an announcement of the series’ renewal.
- Last week, we reported that both ABC series Scrubs and Shifting Gears had been renewed, with R.J. Decker was still living in limbo.
- Well, today, it was finally announced on the official R.J. Decker X account that the crime drama will be returning for a second season.
- In the short teaser, a flamingo floats past the screen revealing an underwater pool scene with the announcement.
- Check it out below!
- Personally, as my review will convey, I think R.J. Decker is a really fun and chaotic twist on the crime procedural and am happy to see it return.
- You can catch it on ABC and stream it now in Disney+ and Hulu.
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