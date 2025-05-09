Off-Broadway Production of “Romy and Michele's High School Reunion” Stage Musical Opening This Fall
Casting is currently underway for the show.
A new Off-Broadway production of the stage musical based on Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is coming to New York this fall.
What’s Happening:
- As noted by Broadway World, news of the new production was revealed via Equity casting notices, including that the show will begin previews at Stage 42 Theater this October, with the official opening night on October 28, 2025.
- Romy and Michele is written by Robin Schiff with music and lyrics by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay (Orange Is the New Black) and is directed by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages). A previous production of the stage musical first debuted in Seattle in June 2017.
- Most roles are still being cast, including the title characters, Romy and Michele, plus Sandy Frink, Toby Walters, and Christie Masters. Broadway World notes that one role, Heather Mooney, has already been cast.
- A sequel to the original film is also in the works, with Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow expected to return.
- The hit Romy and Michele's High School Reunion was released in theaters in 1997 by Disney’s now-defunct Touchstone Pictures brand, with the sequel moving to 20th Century Studios.
