The Russo Brothers Share Cryptic Photo of Shadowy Figure from the Set of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday"

We’re still over a year from the December 2026 release of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, but having recently wrapped production, the directors Joe and Anthony Russo are already teasing fans with cryptic photos from the set.

What’s happening:

Those wacky Russo Brothers are at it again! Almost six years after their smash-hit Marvel Studios movie Avengers: Endgame broke all sorts of box-office records, they have wrapped production on Avengers: Endgame , the next big-screen entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

broke all sorts of box-office records, they have wrapped production on , the next big-screen entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Today the Russos shared a cryptic photo to their official Instagram feed (viewable below) and fans are already scrambling to figure out what it means. Evidently taken on the set of Doomsday, the photo depicts a shadowy figure sitting in a chair, surrounded by production equipment. Your guess is probably as good as ours!

Prior to the release of Endgame, the Russo Brothers posted a similar photo that fans eventually deciphered to provide the title of the film.

The Russo Brothers’ most recent film, The Electric State starring Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown, debuted on Netflix this past spring to negative reviews. It was reportedly one of the most expensive movies ever made.

starring Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown, debuted on Netflix this past spring to negative reviews. It was reportedly one of the most expensive movies ever made. At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, it was announced that the Russos would be returning to Marvel Studios to direct Avengers: Doomsday.

What they’re saying:

The Russo Brothers: “Look hard…"

