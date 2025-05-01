National Geographic's "SALLY" Reveals First Trailer

The film comes off of an award-winning run at the Sundance Film Festival.
National Geographic has released a first look at its upcoming documentary, SALLY.

  • SALLY, the upcoming feature length documentary following the life of Sally Ride, has released its first trailer.
  • The film follows the life and legacy of Sally Ride, the first female astronaut.
  • Tam O’Shaughnessy, Ride’s life partner, shares the secret of their relationship that Ride kept from the work for 27 years as she continued to create a legacy for herself.
  • Behind the film are director Cristina Costantini and producers Lauren Cioffi, Dan Cogan, and Jon Bardin.
  • Premiering at Sundance Film Festival this past winter, the film received the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Feature Film Prize.

  • SALLY debuts on National Geographic on June 16th and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

  • Director Cristina Costantini: “I can’t recall the exact moment that Sally Ride first captured my imagination, but I know that I’ve been obsessed with her story from a very young age. I was drawn to telling the story of a trailblazing woman fighting for respect in a male-dominated world. But above all, I wanted to explore the beautiful, unknown love story between Sally and Tam O’Shaughnessy. Their enduring relationship was kept secret from the public for 27 long years. Our film celebrates the Sally we all knew through her accomplishments and, for the first time, pays homage to the one we never could know."

