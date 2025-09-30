ABC's "Shifting Gears" Returns with Complicated Romances and a 90s Nostalgia-Filled "Home Improvement" Reunion

ABC’s new comedy Shifting Gears is back! The Tim Allen and Kat Dennings led series returns with more family restoration and a 90s sitcom reunion you won’t wanna miss.

Earlier this year, Shifting Gears debuted on ABC, which follows Allen’s Matt as his estranged daughter Dennings’ Riley and her children move in. While Matt has dedicated his life to restoring cars, the real restoration is fixing his relationships with his family. Matt, a grouchy, emotionally unavailable man and his precocious daughter, Riley are back with their relatable banter, kicking off where the first 10 episode season left off. Plus, a special Home Improvement reunion added a huge touch of fun for longtime fans of Allen.

Matt, who ended last season with an unexpected kiss with Eve, is dealing with the emotional realities of being a widow. Riley, on the other hand, is dealing with her budding crush on Gabe as she deals with her recent divorce. Running into Eve, Matt is quickly confronted with his avoidance as well as his own desire to find connection and move on. Looking for comfort, Matt visits his wife’s grave as he looks for clarity and comfort. Charlotte finds him there, pressuring him into a grief support group meeting.

And who other than Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning, stars of Home Improvement, to take on the role of the group members. The three support group members share their sometimes raunchy stories with the group as they process their lost loved ones. Matt tries to escape, but Charlotte pushes him to “prove" he isn’t scared to move on. While it's a short moment, seeing the 90s sitcom stars together on screen again was a great throwback moment.

By the end of the episode, we are left with a few cliff hangers. Matt and Eve have finally kissed again after months of not speaking, and Riley is ready to tell Gabriel how she feels about him. Unfortunately for her, the episode ends revealing he’s been dating Amelie, a new character and dance teacher at Eve’s studio.

Season 2 is looking to be filled with complicated romance, grief, and the signature Tim Allen humor the show is known for. The thirteen episode second season premieres on October 1st on ABC with new episodes every Wednesday. The series also streams on Hulu. For those looking to relive their favorite Tool Time memories, you can catch Home Improvement on Disney+.

Earlier today, the Home Improvement cast talked about the reunion on Good Morning America.

