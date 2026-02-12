Sky and Disney Expand Partnership, Bringing Disney+ to Millions More Homes in the UK & Ireland

A new multi-year agreement integrates Disney+ into Sky subscriptions and launches an exclusive Disney+ Cinema channel in 2026.

For UK and Ireland viewers, the future of streaming just got a whole lot simpler, and a lot more magical!

What’s Happening:

Sky and Disney have announced a major expansion of their long-running partnership, unveiling a new multi-year agreement that will bring Disney+ to millions more Sky customers beginning March 2026. The deal deepens the integration between Sky’s platform and Disney’s streaming powerhouse, creating a more seamless, all-in-one entertainment experience that blends live TV, on-demand hits, and blockbuster storytelling under a single subscription.

At the heart of the agreement is the inclusion of Disney+ Standard with Ads in eligible Sky TV packages across the UK and Ireland. Starting in March 2026, Sky customers will gain access to Disney+’s vast library without needing a separate subscription, making it easier than ever to dive into everything from beloved classics to buzzy new Originals.

That means instant access to blockbuster films like Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps, alongside long-running favorites such as Grey’s Anatomy, Modern Family, and The Simpsons. Sky viewers will also be able to stream acclaimed exclusives including FX’s The Bear, Lucasfilm’s Andor, High Potential, and Rivals, all surfaced directly within Sky’s ecosystem.

One of the most notable additions is the launch of a brand-new Disney+ Cinema linear channel, available exclusively to Sky Cinema subscribers. Designed as a discovery destination, the channel will showcase a rotating selection of movies from Disney+’s catalog, offering viewers a curated taste of what’s available on the service.

It’s a move that bridges traditional linear viewing with streaming discovery, helping audiences stumble upon films they might not have searched for otherwise, while reinforcing Sky’s role as a true entertainment hub.

The expanded deal also brings deeper technical integration between Disney+ and Sky OS. Disney+ titles will appear directly alongside Sky content in the Continue Watching rail and personalized recommendations, ensuring viewers don’t have to jump between apps or menus to find their next watch.

Sky subscribers will be able to activate Disney+ seamlessly via Sky Q, Sky Glass, or Sky Stream. Existing Disney+ customers won’t lose a thing either, their accounts and profiles can be transferred smoothly into the Sky environment, keeping watch histories and preferences intact.

Beyond convenience, the deal reinforces Sky’s position as the leading entertainment aggregator in the UK and Ireland. By combining Sky Originals, premium sports, global content partners, and now deeper Disney+ integration, Sky continues to offer scale, reach, and cutting-edge technology in a competitive media landscape.

And for families, the Disney connection already runs deep. Sky customers currently enjoy linear channels from National Geographic to Disney Jr, featuring popular kids’ programming like Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Minnie’s Bow-Toons, SuperKitties, Doc McStuffins, Sofia the First, and Bluey.

With Disney+ joining millions of Sky subscriptions and a new Disney+ Cinema channel launching exclusively for Sky Cinema customers, this expanded agreement signals a major step forward in how audiences discover and enjoy entertainment. For viewers, it means fewer barriers, better value, and more stories in one place.

What the People Are Saying:

Karl Holmes, General Manager of Disney+ EMEA: “We’ve grown Disney+ in the UK into our largest market across Europe over the past six years, and Sky is the perfect partner for our next wave of growth in the UK and Ireland. This agreement gives millions of Sky customers a simple, seamless way to enjoy all the great stories that Disney+ offers, and opens up a substantial new audience for content creators and advertisers.”



Sophia Ahmad, Sky’s Chief Consumer Officer: “We’re focused on giving Sky customers the best content, in the best experience, at the best value… This agreement reinforces our focus on making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy the very best entertainment, all in one place.”



