Sofia the First Meets Rapunzel in Official Trailer for "Sofia the First: Royal Magic"

Rapunzel is just one of the many Princesses that will offer guidance, wisdom and support to Sofia in the series.

A new trailer for Sofia the First: Royal Magic has debuted, giving us our first look at Rapunzel's appearance in the premiere episode.

What's Happening:

The full-length official Sofia the First: Royal Magic has arrived, offering our first look at Mandy Moore's return as Rapunzel.

Rapunzel isn't the only established Princess that will be appearing in the sequel series, as Moana, Jasmine, Cinderella, Aurora and Elena of Avalor will all make special appearances throughout the series, offering guidance, wisdom and support when Sofia needs it the most.

Additionally, a new short-form series, Sofia the First: Magical Friends, is also available now on the Disney Jr. channel, Disney+, and Disney Jr. YouTube.

The series of shorts serves as an introduction to the Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where Princess Sofia attends with her royal friends Princess Layla, Princess Camila, and Prince Zane, as well as the school castle pets, including Pepper the Puppercorn.

Sofia the First: Royal Magic will follow Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends.

The series will star Ariel Winter as the voice of Sofia, alongside Nate Torrence as Pepper, Mela Pietropaolo as Layla, Kai Harris as Zane and Aaliyah Magcasi as Camila.

Reprising their roles from the original series are: Wayne Brady as Clover Tim Gunn as Baileywick Eric Stonestreet as Minimus Sara Ramirez as Queen Miranda Travis Willingham as King Roland Darcy Rose Byrnes as Amber Jess Harnell as Cedric

Additionally, more new voice talent was recently announced.

The series is also a part of Disney’s 2026 Teacher Appreciation Week campaign with DonorsChoose, which was launched today by Yvette Nicole Brown, who voices one of Sofia’s new teachers in the series.

Sofia the First: Royal Magic premieres May 25 on Disney Jr. and Disney Jr. On Demand, and streams the next day on Disney+ .

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