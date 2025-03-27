“Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset” Coming to Meta Quest 3

The new experience from ILM will be available to check out at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

The new Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset experience has been announced and fans at Star Wars Celebration Japan will both have a chance to check it out for themselves and pick up a prequel comic book.

What’s Happening:

As announced on StarWars.com Star Wars : Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset is described as a new experience in development at Industrial Light & Magic and Lucasfilm.

is described as a new experience in development at Industrial Light & Magic and Lucasfilm. Beyond Victory will be made exclusively for Meta Quest 3 and 3S headsets.

will be made exclusively for Meta Quest 3 and 3S headsets. The story focuses on a new character, Volo Bulus, who teams up with podracer pilot Sebulba of The Phantom Menace fame in an experience that features “a variety of unique modes for players to enjoy." The story is set around the time of Solo: A Star Wars .

fame in an experience that features “a variety of unique modes for players to enjoy." The story is set around the time of . Those attending Star Wars Celebration Japan in Tokyo next month will be able to get to try out Star Wars : Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset early, with a dozen playable Quest stations at the convention equipped with the first look, as well as demos for Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge .

early, with a dozen playable Quest stations at the convention equipped with the first look, as well as demos for and . There will also be an original Marvel Star Wars: Beyond Victory comic is written by Ethan Sacks, with interior illustrations by Will Sliney, Steven Cummings, and Shogo Aoki and a cover by Phil Noto.

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 will take place April 18 - 20 at the Makuhari Messe convention center. The ILM and Meta Quest activation can be found at Hall 4, Booth #20-5.

What They’re Saying:

Jose Perez III (Director of Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset): “We’re beyond excited to share an early look at this new experience with the incredible Star Wars o the comfort of players’ homes in a way that’s unlike anything we’ve done."

More on Star Wars Celebration Japan: