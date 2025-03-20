Star Wars’ Doctor Aphra Teams with Luke Skywalker in Her New Ongoing Comic Book Series
The morally grey archeologist returns in a series set after "Return of the Jedi.”
One of the most popular Star Wars characters to originate in comic books, Doctor Aphra is back in a new ongoing series.
What’s Happening:
- The new series, called Star Wars: Doctor Aphra - Chaos Agent, debuts June 18, and is from Radiant Red writer Cherish Chen and longtime Star Wars comic book artist Gabriel Guzman.
- The series will be the second modern Marvel launch, following the current ongoing Star Wars comic, set in the post-Return of the Jedi time period.
- The morally questionable Doctor Chelli Lona Aphra previously starred in two different 40-issue series set during the events of the Original Trilogy. In Chaos Agent, “Aphra embarks on her most unpredictable misadventures as the galaxy far, far away transforms in the wake of the Battle of Jakku. With her crimes pardoned, Aphra is enlisted by her friend Luke Skywalker to put her treasure hunting skills to good use on behalf of the New Republic!"
- The series finds the rogue archaeologist teaming up with Luke Skywalker to track down a rare artifact, even as the electro-tattoos she uses to carry data stop functioning.
- Star Wars: Doctor Aphra - Chaos Agent #1 features a cover by E.J. Su, with variant covers by Sara Pichelli and Karen S. Darboe.
