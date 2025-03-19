"The Empire Strikes Back" Will Celebrate Its 45th Anniversary at TCM Classic Film Festival with George Lucas In Attendance

You should really probably know the power of the dark side by now.

“Don’t make me destroy you…" It’s the 45th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back (also known as Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back) this year, and the TCM Classic Film Festival will be celebrating the beloved movie in style, by hosting an opening-night screening with George Lucas in attendance.

What's happening:

(1980) will serve as the opening-night gala selection for the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood. It appears as though the opening-night gala is only included with the festival’s Spotlight and Essential passes, which sell for $2,649 and $1,199 respectively. Star Wars creator George Lucas will be in attendance at the screening, though TCM does not make it clear whether Lucas will be participating in a Q&A or a talk before or after the film.

The TCM Classic Film Festival launched in April of 2010 and features a wide variety of movies. The list of films for this year's event can be found on the event's official website



What they're saying:

“We’re thrilled to announce the 16th annual TCMFF will open with a 45th anniversary screening of STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK with the legendary George Lucas in attendance." TCM’s synopsis of the film: “Widely considered one of the best sequels of all time, this action-packed installment of George Lucas’s beloved space saga follows Luke Skywalker’s quest to become a Jedi while his heroic Rebel comrades battle Darth Vader and the evil Galactic Empire."

The 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival takes place from April 24th-27th in Hollywood, California. For additional information and to purchase advance passes, be sure to visit the festival’s official website.

