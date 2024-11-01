Have you ever wanted to golf your way across the galaxy? While that might not be possible yet, you can bring the galaxy to your game courtesy of RSVLTS! Their latest round of Star Wars inspired attire and accessories is here and this time The Empire Strikes Back is taking the spotlight.

FORE! Our favorite fashion brand RSVLTS is back with another round of Star Wars apparel and accessories in their Breakfast Balls line. Designed for comfort on the green and stylish looks anytime, the Breakfast Balls assortment is a golfer’s dream come true. Whether you’re a pro at your game or just dream of the possibilities golfing could bring you, this collection has something for everyone including polos, hats, driver and fairway covers, and yes, T-shirts too.

Need more convincing? Mike C. shares his thoughts and some IRL pictures of the awesome driver covers featuring Darth Maul and Jar Jar Binks.

RSVLTS Breakfast Balls All-Day Polos

“Encyclopedia Galactica” – classic

– “Cloud City Sunset” – classic

– "Technological Terror" – classic

– “100% Bantha” – classic

Al-Day Polos retail for $70

RSVLTS T-Shirts & Hats

“Boba ‘78″ – classic snapback hat

– “May The Fore Be With You” – performance hat

Classic crewneck shirts retails for $35; Classic Hats retail for $35

Golf Club Accessories

Driver, fairway, blade & mallet covers retail for $60.

Golf Ball Markers

Ball markers retail for $15.

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

