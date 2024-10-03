Product Review: RSVLTS’ Star Wars Character Golf Club Covers Are Perfect for Teeing Off to A Galaxy Far, Far Away

I was recently sent two Star Wars-themed golf club covers to check out from our friends at the popular apparel company RSVLTS. Unfortunately I’m not much of a golfer, but my mom definitely is, so I mailed them to her in South Carolina and she was able to make great use of them.

The two golf club covers I received were Jar Jar Binks (available as a RSVLTS Driver Headcover and a Fairway Headcover for $60 each) and Darth Maul (also available as a RSVLTS Driver Headcover and a Fairway Headcover for $60 each)– both from Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, a movie I’m not sure my mom has even seen in its entirety, but that didn’t stop her from getting a kick out of them on the links.

Both of these golf club covers are made from synthetic leather and snugly fit around your clubs to protect them on or off the fairway. The reverse side of each features the familiar Star Wars logo, plus an insignia related to the character– in the case of Jar Jar Binks, it’s the Galactic Republic logo, and for Darth Maul it’s the Sith Eternal crest.

My mom and her golf buddies had a great time teeing off (and goofing off) with Darth Maul and Jar Jar Binks, and she says, “Quite a few people stop me to comment on them.” But RSVLTS has numerous other Star Wars golf club headcovers available as well, including Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Clone Trooper, Grogu, The Mandalorian, Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, and Darth Vader. There are also the Star Wars “Hyperspace” mallet putter headcover and blade putter headcover for your short game.

Again, I personally haven’t done much golfing outside the “mini” variety, but as a Star Wars fan with a mom who loves the sport, I’d say these instantly recognizable character headcovers would likely be perfect for the links-person in your family as well.

Be sure to visit RSVLTS’ official website for many more officially licensed Star Wars products.