Fan favorite fashion brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is truly enjoying the spooky season and their latest drops have been a real scream. Now they’re heading back to the galaxy far, far away with a new collection of Star Wars gear tha also embraces Halloween. The assortment includes the classic Kunuflex button downs, Breakfast Balls All-Day Polos, a bandana, tee, Dad hat and golf covers.

Whether or not you find yourself on the high ground is up to you…and so are your wardrobe choices! Head into the fall season in style with new apparel and accessories from our pals at RSVLTS! The Super High-Grade Americana brand loves spending time in the world of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Stormtroopers, and well, you know the rest. With Halloween on the horizon, they’re introducing the Star Wars | RSVLTS Spooky Collection that’s out of this world. Best of all, select Kunuflex shirts are available in classic (unisex), women's, youth, and preschol styles/sizing so the whole crew and rock these threads!

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button-Downs, Crewneck T-Shirt & Hat

"Day of the Dark Side" – classic, women, youth styles/sizes; dog bandana (NEW!)

– classic, women, youth styles/sizes; dog bandana (NEW!) "Carved Wars" – classic, women, youth & preschooler styles/sizes

– classic, women, youth & preschooler styles/sizes “It’s A Treat!” – classic, women, youth & preschooler styles/sizes

“Trooper Drip” – crewneck t-shirt

“Logo Drip” – dad hat

KUNUFLEX™ button-down shirts retails for $70; $45 youth; $39 preschool; $32 for t-shirts; $16 for dog bandanas; and $30 for hats.

Breakfast Balls All-Day Polos

“The High Ground” – All-Day lifestyle polo

All-Day polos retail for $70

Golf Club Accessories

“Anakin” – driver & fairway covers

– driver & fairway covers “Obi-Wan” – driver & fairway covers

Driver & fairway covers retail for $60

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

