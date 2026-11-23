There's yet another way to watch the big game.

ESPN’s first Super Bowl is set to be a massive event. The number of options for watching it at home is bordering on the insane. But if watching at home doesn't excite you, there's now another option.

What's Happening:

Disney has announced that ESPN’s live telecast of Super Bowl LXI will be presented in IMAX theaters for the first time.

The game will be shown at hundreds of IMAX locations in the United States and select international markets, including Australia, New Zealand and Brazil.

The theater presentation begins at 6 p.m. ET and will run for more than four hours, with ESPN’s main game telecast, pregame and postgame coverage, and the halftime show headlined by JAY-Z.

Tickets are expected to go on sale in January 2027. Participating theaters and additional ticket details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The game at SoFi Stadium will also air on ESPN and ABC and stream on Disney+: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, and Laura Rutledge will be part of ESPN’s broadcast team.

This adds yet another option for watching Super Bowl LXI. Traditional broadcast networks are reportedly less than thrilled with the number of options that may take viewers away from the usual network telecast.

Other viewing options include an animated Star Wars Funday Football telecast on Disney+, the ESPN App, Disney Channel, and Disney XD. The IMAX presentation will feature the main ESPN telecast rather than the animated version.

The IMAX presentation begins Sunday, February 14, 2027, at 6 p.m. ET.

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