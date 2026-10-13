"High Potential" Secures Post Super Bowl Timeslot on ABC and Disney+

Catch the Season 3 premiere on February 14th.
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ABC’s hit crime series High Potential is set to premiere its next season just after 2027’s Super Bowl.

What’s Happening:

  • One of television’s most coveted slots takes place once a year, after the biggest day in American sports: the Super Bowl. 
  • This year, on ABC and Disney+, the hit crime show High Potential is set to premiere its third season just after February 14th’s Super Bowl LXI. 
  • The news was announced on X by On the Red Carpet. 
  • High Potential premiered on ABC back in September 2024 to rave reviews and ratings. 
  • The series stars It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Kaitlin Olson.
  • Olson stars as Morgan, a single mom whose job as a police station custodian takes a major turn when Detective Karadec (Sunjata) sees her potential in crime solving.
  • The first two seasons of High Potential  are streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Disney’s First Super Bowl:

  • ESPN is gearing up to host their first ever Super Bowl.
  • Set to take place at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, the House of Mouse has been preparing for football’s most magical night for months. 
  • For fans looking forward to Super Bowl LXI, make sure you check out the exciting Mickey and Minnie Mouse costumes attendees will see this February. 

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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