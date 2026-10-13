"High Potential" Secures Post Super Bowl Timeslot on ABC and Disney+

Catch the Season 3 premiere on February 14th.

ABC’s hit crime series High Potential is set to premiere its next season just after 2027’s Super Bowl.

What’s Happening:

One of television’s most coveted slots takes place once a year, after the biggest day in American sports: the Super Bowl.

This year, on ABC and Disney+, the hit crime show High Potential is set to premiere its third season just after February 14th’s Super Bowl LXI.

The news was announced on X by On the Red Carpet.

High Potential premiered on ABC back in September 2024 to rave reviews and ratings.

The series stars It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Kaitlin Olson.

Olson stars as Morgan, a single mom whose job as a police station custodian takes a major turn when Detective Karadec (Sunjata) sees her potential in crime solving.

The first two seasons of High Potential are streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Disney’s First Super Bowl:

ESPN is gearing up to host their first ever Super Bowl.

Set to take place at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, the House of Mouse has been preparing for football’s most magical night for months.

For fans looking forward to Super Bowl LXI, make sure you check out the exciting Mickey and Minnie Mouse costumes attendees will see this February.

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