The Super Bowl halftime show is today considered one of the biggest musical events of the year. However, that wasn't always the case. It was the 1993 Super Bowl halftime starring Michael Jackson that began the trend of the biggest stars in music vying for the space, and a documentary coming next year will take a look at how that all came bout.

What's Happening:

A joint documentary from ESPN and Hulu has been announced: Spectacle: Michael Jackson at the Super Bowl.

The feature documentary promises to take the viewer "to and through" this history-changing event, with never-before-seen footage behind the scenes of the production of the show.

Check out the film's first teaser trailer below.

While it wasn't entirely unheard of for major music stars to appear in the Super Bowl halftime show before Michael Jackson, you were much more likely to see marching bands, and not infrequently, Disney characters, appearing.

After Michael Jackson took the stage at the Rose Bowl, the Super Bowl halftime performance became a marquee event, and some of the biggest names in music have appeared over the last 30 years.

The documentary will air on both Hulu and ESPN in February, and while no specific date is given, one imagines it will air around the date of Super Bowl LXI on February 14, 2027.

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