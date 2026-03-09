New Season of Peacock's "Ted" Features Surprising Disney Musical Reference
Who knew Ted was such a big fan of the Gummi Bears?
An episode of the second season of Seth MacFarlane's hilarious Ted series on Peacock features a surprising musical reference to a beloved Disney animated show.
What's Happening:
- Ted has returned to Peacock for a second hilarious season of foul-mouthed antics.
- In the fifth episode of the new season, Ted (voice of MacFarlane) and John (Max Burkholder) are auditioning for their school play.
- Ted's audition comes via an energetic performance of the theme song to Adventures of the Gummi Bears, an animated Disney series that first debuted in 1985.
- In fact, Adventures of the Gummi Bears was the very first Disney animated TV series. At that time, the company didn’t even have a TV animated division at the time.
- Disney CEO Michael Eisner’s kids had tried a new candy at summer camp called Gummi Bears and he challenged the team to make a show based on the candy.
- The show ran for six seasons consisting of 65 episodes from 1985 to 1991, later becoming part of the legendary Disney Afternoon block.
- You can watch Adventures of the Gummi Bears anytime on Disney+.
- Meanwhile, all eight episodes of the second season of Ted are now streaming on Peacock.
More Disney TV News:
- Emerald City Comic-Con closed out their 2026 event with a special drone show celebrating the 10th anniversary of Gravity Falls!
- Alien: Earth series star Sydney Chandler has revealed that production on the show's second season is set to begin later this spring.
- Director Clair Titley, former FBI agent Rob Ambrosini, and Skylar's classmate Ariah talk about Hulu's Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese — a true crime docuseries that puts Skylar back in her own story.
- Three ABC series have been renewed for additional seasons, including 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, and High Potential.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now