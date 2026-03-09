New Season of Peacock's "Ted" Features Surprising Disney Musical Reference

Who knew Ted was such a big fan of the Gummi Bears?
An episode of the second season of Seth MacFarlane's hilarious Ted series on Peacock features a surprising musical reference to a beloved Disney animated show.

What's Happening:

  • Ted has returned to Peacock for a second hilarious season of foul-mouthed antics.
  • In the fifth episode of the new season, Ted (voice of MacFarlane) and John (Max Burkholder) are auditioning for their school play.
  • Ted's audition comes via an energetic performance of the theme song to Adventures of the Gummi Bears, an animated Disney series that first debuted in 1985.
  • In fact, Adventures of the Gummi Bears was the very first Disney animated TV series. At that time, the company didn’t even have a TV animated division at the time.
  • Disney CEO Michael Eisner’s kids had tried a new candy at summer camp called Gummi Bears and he challenged the team to make a show based on the candy.
  • The show ran for six seasons consisting of 65 episodes from 1985 to 1991, later becoming part of the legendary Disney Afternoon block.
  • You can watch Adventures of the Gummi Bears anytime on Disney+.
  • Meanwhile, all eight episodes of the second season of Ted are now streaming on Peacock.

