New Season of Peacock's "Ted" Features Surprising Disney Musical Reference

Who knew Ted was such a big fan of the Gummi Bears?

An episode of the second season of Seth MacFarlane's hilarious Ted series on Peacock features a surprising musical reference to a beloved Disney animated show.

What's Happening:

Ted has returned to Peacock for a second hilarious season of foul-mouthed antics.

In the fifth episode of the new season, Ted (voice of MacFarlane) and John (Max Burkholder) are auditioning for their school play.

Ted's audition comes via an energetic performance of the theme song to Adventures of the Gummi Bears, an animated Disney series that first debuted in 1985.

In fact, Adventures of the Gummi Bears was the very first Disney animated TV series. At that time, the company didn’t even have a TV animated division at the time.

Disney CEO Michael Eisner’s kids had tried a new candy at summer camp called Gummi Bears and he challenged the team to make a show based on the candy.

The show ran for six seasons consisting of 65 episodes from 1985 to 1991, later becoming part of the legendary Disney Afternoon block.

You can watch Adventures of the Gummi Bears anytime on Disney+.

Meanwhile, all eight episodes of the second season of Ted are now streaming on Peacock.

