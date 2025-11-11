"Tell Me Lies" Season 3 Premieres on Hulu in Early 2026

Hulu has released the first look at the highly anticipated third season of Tell Me Lies, and things at Baird College are about to get even more scandalous.





What’s Happening:

The eight-episode third season premieres January 13, 2026, with the first two episodes dropping simultaneously.

Tell Me Lies follows Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) as they attempt to rekindle their tumultuous romance during the spring semester. Despite their promises to do better, past mistakes threaten their relationship, and Lucy finds herself pulled into a campus controversy she wants no part of. Meanwhile, the fallout from the previous year forces friends to confront their own destructive choices, and festering secrets spark dangerous consequences for everyone.

The season stars Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder, and Costa D’Angelo.

Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer leads the series, with executive producers Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, Matt Matruski, Laura Lewis, Shannon Gibson, Stephanie Noonan, Sam Schlaifer, and Tyne Rafaeli, who also directs. Adapted from Carola Lovering’s novel, Lovering consults as a producer.

Tell Me Lies Season 3 will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S., and on Disney+ internationally. The season kicks off January 13 and concludes with the finale on February 24, 2026.





