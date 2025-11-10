"It Ain't Right": Sebastian Maniscalco's New Stand-Up Special is Coming to Hulu

The comedian's latest special joins the "Hularious" slate this November.

Hulu has dropped the official trailer for Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't Right, the latest special in its "Hularious" stand-up comedy slate.

What’s Happening:

Hulu is adding another comedy heavyweight to its lineup, with Sebastian Maniscalco's brand-new special.

Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't Right is the latest stand-up special from the massively popular comedian.

The special is set to premiere on Friday, November 21, 2025.

It will be available on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ (for bundle subscribers) in the U.S.

The special will also premiere on Disney+ for international audiences.

About Sebastian Maniscalco's Comedy

"It Ain't Right" is poised to deliver the signature style of comedy that has made Sebastian Maniscalco a box-office draw in the stand-up world.

Maniscalco is best known for his physical, exasperated, and judgmental brand of observational comedy. He often hilariously roasts the absurdities of modern human behavior, from restaurant etiquette and online trends to family life.

This special joins Hulu's growing "Hularious" collection of stand-up comedy, which aims to be a premier destination for top-tier comedic talent.

The new special continues a busy period for Maniscalco, who recently starred in his own semi-autobiographical film, About My Father, and continues to be a top-selling live performer, selling out arenas across the country.

More Hulu News: