Back to the Courtroom: "Reasonable Doubt" Renewed for Season 4 at Hulu

Jax Stewart's legal battles aren't over, as the Onyx Collective series is returning for a fourth season!

Jax Stewart is staying in the courtroom, as Hulu has given a Season 4 order to the Onyx Collective series Reasonable Doubt.

What's Happening:

Just a week before Reasonable Doubt's third season finale on November 13th, TheWrap is reporting that the show has been renewed for a fourth season.

Reasonable Doubt centers on Los Angeles-based high-powered criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax" Stewart as she deals with past traumas, a struggling marriage, motherhood and a murder case while trying to keep her life together.

Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi) still has to close out her newest client Ozzie Edwards’s murder (Kyle Bary), figure out if newcomer Bill Sterling (Joseph Sikora) is truly on her side, and see what her long lost sister Chelsea (Lori Harvey) is up to.

The cast of Season 3 also included McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Morris Chestnut, Rumer Willis, Brandee Evans, Richard Brooks, April Parker Jones, Keith Arthur Bolden and Arkeisha “Kash Doll" Knight.

Other additions for Season 3 included Kiah Clingman, Brittany Inge and Lori Harvey.

Reasonable Doubt was created, written, and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed.

