Project X Takes Center Stage in Season 2 of Hulu's "Dance Moms" Reboot

"Dance Moms: A New Era" is back for its second season on Monday, December 8th.

A new era of Dance Moms is continuing as Hulu has revealed the release date for the second season of the rebooted show.

What's Happening:

Dance Moms: A New Era is a reboot of the ever so popular Dance Moms. This time, with a new coach, new dancers and new mama drama.

Following the first season's premiere in August 2024, the second season will arrive on Monday, December 8th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

After Studio Bleu suddenly closes, Glo scrambles to rebuild as Project X with her daughter Kaeli coaching beside her. Tensions rise when a new mom and dancer join the team, and one mom’s personal struggle has a devastating effect on the studio.

Dance Moms: A New Era Season 2 is produced by the A+E Factual Studios group for Hulu and Lifetime.

The project is helmed by original series Executive Producer Bryan Stinson, alongside Sharon Scott, Steve Ascher, Allie Breslin, Natalie Feldman, and Lindsay Weiglein who serve as executive producers from A+E Factual Studios.

Juliet Barrack, Nicole Vogel and Brie Miranda Bryant executive produce from Lifetime.

More Hulu News: