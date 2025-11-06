Project X Takes Center Stage in Season 2 of Hulu's "Dance Moms" Reboot

"Dance Moms: A New Era" is back for its second season on Monday, December 8th.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

A new era of Dance Moms is continuing as Hulu has revealed the release date for the second season of the rebooted show.

What's Happening:

  • Dance Moms: A New Era is a reboot of the ever so popular Dance Moms. This time, with a new coach, new dancers and new mama drama.
  • Following the first season's premiere in August 2024, the second season will arrive on Monday, December 8th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
  • After Studio Bleu suddenly closes, Glo scrambles to rebuild as Project X with her daughter Kaeli coaching beside her. Tensions rise when a new mom and dancer join the team, and one mom’s personal struggle has a devastating effect on the studio.

  • Dance Moms: A New Era Season 2 is produced by the A+E Factual Studios group for Hulu and Lifetime. 
  • The project is helmed by original series Executive Producer Bryan Stinson, alongside Sharon Scott, Steve Ascher, Allie Breslin, Natalie Feldman, and Lindsay Weiglein who serve as executive producers from A+E Factual Studios.
  • Juliet Barrack, Nicole Vogel and Brie Miranda Bryant executive produce from Lifetime.

More Hulu News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now