Project X Takes Center Stage in Season 2 of Hulu's "Dance Moms" Reboot
"Dance Moms: A New Era" is back for its second season on Monday, December 8th.
A new era of Dance Moms is continuing as Hulu has revealed the release date for the second season of the rebooted show.
What's Happening:
- Dance Moms: A New Era is a reboot of the ever so popular Dance Moms. This time, with a new coach, new dancers and new mama drama.
- Following the first season's premiere in August 2024, the second season will arrive on Monday, December 8th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- After Studio Bleu suddenly closes, Glo scrambles to rebuild as Project X with her daughter Kaeli coaching beside her. Tensions rise when a new mom and dancer join the team, and one mom’s personal struggle has a devastating effect on the studio.
- Dance Moms: A New Era Season 2 is produced by the A+E Factual Studios group for Hulu and Lifetime.
- The project is helmed by original series Executive Producer Bryan Stinson, alongside Sharon Scott, Steve Ascher, Allie Breslin, Natalie Feldman, and Lindsay Weiglein who serve as executive producers from A+E Factual Studios.
- Juliet Barrack, Nicole Vogel and Brie Miranda Bryant executive produce from Lifetime.
