Nate Bargatze Searches for "The Greatest Average American" in New ABC Game Show Premiering in 2026

Comedian Nate Bargatze is getting into the game show business, with ABC ordering The Greatest Average American for a February 2026 debut.
- Deadline reports that the immensely popular comedian Nate Bargatze is charting new territory with a game show for ABC.
- The Greatest Average American, which shares a name with one of his stand-up specials, "celebrates the power of being perfectly average."
- Each round features challenges and trivia as contestants try to guess how everyday Americans think and live. In the end, one player will be crowned the Greatest Average American and get the chance to win the ultimate grand prize: the average American salary of $67,920.
- The series was created by Bargatze and The Price Is Right showrunner John Quinn, who also executive produces Press Your Luck for ABC.
- The Greatest Average American will premiere Wednesday, February 25th at 10:00 p.m. on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.
- Outside of game shows, Bargatze has been having quite the year, serving as the host of the Emmys earlier this year, and is even looking to get into the theme park business!
- Next March, Bargatze will star in the feature film The Breadwinner, which he co-wrote with Dan Lagana.
