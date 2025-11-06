Shaboozey and Ella Langley Among Initial Lineup of Performers Announced for “The 59th Annual CMA Awards” on ABC

Other performers include Luke Combs, Megan Moroney and Stephen Wilson Jr., among many others.

The Country Music Association has announced the initial lineup of performers for The 59th Annual CMA Awards, airing Wednesday, November 19th on ABC.

What's Happening:

Nine-time CMA Award winner Lainey Wilson is returning to host The 59th Annual CMA Awards, marking her second year in a row hosting the show.

Wilson will also be performing alongside a number of other current country music stars, including BigXthaPlug , Luke Combs , Ella Langley , Megan Moroney , Shaboozey , Zach Top , Tucker Wetmore , and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Luke Combs Ella Langley Megan Moroney Shaboozey Zach Top Tucker Wetmore Stephen Wilson Jr. Broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, The 59th Annual CMA Awards airs Wednesday, November 19th (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

Tickets for this year’s ceremony are currently on sale through Ticketmaster.

Additional performers and presenters for The 59th Annual CMA Awards will be announced in the weeks ahead.

List of Performances:

Luke Combs – "Back in the Saddle"

Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas"

Megan Moroney – "6 Months Later"

Zach Top – "Guitar"

Tucker Wetmore – "Wind Up Missin' You"

Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Stand By Me”

BigXthaPlug and Luke Combs – “Pray Hard”

Shaboozey and Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Took A Walk” from the recently released film The Long Walk

