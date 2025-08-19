"The Roses" Delivers a Limited-Time Crab Shack Experience

Searchlight Pictures has announced a unique promotional tour to celebrate the release of the upcoming dark comedy, The Roses. A travelling pop-up is set to bring the fun of the seaside to fans before the film hits theaters on August 29th.

What’s Happening:

The promotion for The Roses is kicking it up a notch with a brand-new, limited-time pop-up experience appearing in California, Massachusetts, and New York.

Brentwood Country Mart, Santa Monica, CA: The tour kicks off on the West Coast, running from August 22-23 between 11 AM and 5 PM at 225 26th St.

The Boarding House, Nantucket, MA: Simultaneously, East Coasters can get in on the action on August 22-23 from 11 AM to 5 PM at 12 Federal St.

Il Buco Vita, Amagansett, NY: The final stop coincides with the film's release day, running on August 29 from 4 PM to 7 PM at 225 Main St.

Don’t miss out on exclusive giveaways at each location from partners including Lands’ End, The Spice Lab, Florals, and more!

As seen in the promotional materials, attendees might be able to snag a custom tote bag or a branded crab cracker.

About The Roses

The Roses is a reimagining of the 1989 black comedy classic The War of the Roses.

This new adaptation is directed by Jay Roach and stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman as the titular Roses, a seemingly perfect couple whose marriage spectacularly implodes, leading to a bitter and outrageous divorce battle over their shared home.

The upcoming film is based on the 1981 novel of the same name by Warren Adler.

The new film promises to update the story for a modern audience while retaining the sharp-witted and scathing humor that made the original a classic.

Don't miss the main course when The Roses hits theaters on August 29th.

