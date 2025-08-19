"The Roses" Delivers a Limited-Time Crab Shack Experience
A new pop-up experience inspired by the upcoming film brings coastal giveaways to select cities.
Searchlight Pictures has announced a unique promotional tour to celebrate the release of the upcoming dark comedy, The Roses. A travelling pop-up is set to bring the fun of the seaside to fans before the film hits theaters on August 29th.
What’s Happening:
- The promotion for The Roses is kicking it up a notch with a brand-new, limited-time pop-up experience appearing in California, Massachusetts, and New York.
- Brentwood Country Mart, Santa Monica, CA: The tour kicks off on the West Coast, running from August 22-23 between 11 AM and 5 PM at 225 26th St.
- The Boarding House, Nantucket, MA: Simultaneously, East Coasters can get in on the action on August 22-23 from 11 AM to 5 PM at 12 Federal St.
- Il Buco Vita, Amagansett, NY: The final stop coincides with the film's release day, running on August 29 from 4 PM to 7 PM at 225 Main St.
- Don’t miss out on exclusive giveaways at each location from partners including Lands’ End, The Spice Lab, Florals, and more!
- As seen in the promotional materials, attendees might be able to snag a custom tote bag or a branded crab cracker.
About The Roses
- The Roses is a reimagining of the 1989 black comedy classic The War of the Roses.
- This new adaptation is directed by Jay Roach and stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman as the titular Roses, a seemingly perfect couple whose marriage spectacularly implodes, leading to a bitter and outrageous divorce battle over their shared home.
- The upcoming film is based on the 1981 novel of the same name by Warren Adler.
- The new film promises to update the story for a modern audience while retaining the sharp-witted and scathing humor that made the original a classic.
- Don't miss the main course when The Roses hits theaters on August 29th.
