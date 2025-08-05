Searchlight Pictures' "Rental Family" Trailer Puts Brendan Fraser In a Potentially Tear-Jerking New Dramatic Role

Acclaimed actor Brendan Fraser made a major comeback splash in director Darren Aronofsky's The Whale a few years ago, and now he’s teaming with Japanese filmmaker Hikari for the Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming drama film Rental Family. The new trailer for the movie can be viewed below.

What’s happening:

Searchlight Pictures released the official trailer for Rental Family starring Brendan Fraser (The Mummy, Crash, Killers of the Flower Moon) and directed by Hikari (Beef, 37 Seconds, Tokyo Vice).

Watch RENTAL FAMILY | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures:

The official synopsis for Rental Family is as follows: “Set against modern-day Tokyo, RENTAL FAMILY follows an American actor (Brendan Fraser) who struggles to find purpose until he lands an unusual gig: working for a Japanese "rental family" agency, playing stand-in roles for strangers. As he immerses himself in his clients’ worlds, he begins to form genuine bonds that blur the lines between performance and reality. Confronting the moral complexities of his work, he rediscovers purpose, belonging, and the quiet beauty of human connection."

is as follows: “Set against modern-day Tokyo, RENTAL FAMILY follows an American actor (Brendan Fraser) who struggles to find purpose until he lands an unusual gig: working for a Japanese "rental family" agency, playing stand-in roles for strangers. As he immerses himself in his clients’ worlds, he begins to form genuine bonds that blur the lines between performance and reality. Confronting the moral complexities of his work, he rediscovers purpose, belonging, and the quiet beauty of human connection." In addition to Fraser, Rental Family also stars Takehiro Hira from FX’s Shōgun and Mari Yamamoto from Apple TV+’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters .

also stars Takehiro Hira from FX’s and Mari Yamamoto from Apple TV+’s . Searchlight Pictures’ Rental Family is set to be released into theaters on Friday, November 21st of this year.

More News from Searchlight Pictures: