Eva Longoria Returns to the Director’s Chair to Helm Searchlight’s Adaptation of “Anita de Monte Laughs Last”

After previously directing “Flamin’ Hot” for the studio, Eva Longoria is set to direct an adaptation of Xochitl Gonzalez’s novel.

Eva Longoria is once again returning to the director’s chair with Searchlight Pictures, as she’s been tapped to direct their forthcoming adaptation of Anita de Monte Laughs Last.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Anita de Monte Laughs Last .

The multi-hyphenate will also produce through her production company, Hyphenate Media Group, alongside Cris Abrego and Jada Miranda.

Anita de Monte Laughs Last tells the story of a first-generation Ivy League student who uncovers the genius work of a female artist decades after her suspicious death. The New York Times bestseller is a propulsive examination of power, love, and art, daring to ask who gets to be remembered and who is left behind in the rarefied world of the elite.

Longoria previously directed the 2023 film Flamin' Hot for Searchlight Pictures, which served as her directorial debut.

Later this year, she'll expand her talents to the Welcome to Wrexham spin-off, Necaxa, which will see her chronicle a turbulent and transformational era at the storied Mexican football club and the steadfast supporters who never give up hope.

Gonzalez's debut novel, Olga Dies Dreaming, was previously adapted as a pilot for Hulu.

