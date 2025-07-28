Season 37 of The Simpsons and Season 16 of Bob's Burgers Get Their Premiere Dates

The iconic Sunday night animation block is officially back, with the Simpsons and the Belchers returning on September 28.

Fox has announced its fall schedule, and for fans of its flagship animated comedies, the wait is almost over. The iconic "Animation Domination" block will make its triumphant return on Sunday, September 28, anchored by new seasons of The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers.

What’s Happening:

The Simpsons (Season 37 Premiere): The legendary series kicks off its unprecedented 37th season on Sunday, September 28, at 8 p.m. Get ready to return to Springfield for another year of satire and shenanigans.

Bob's Burgers (Season 16 Premiere): The Belcher family is back to flip burgers and navigate hilarious family chaos. The 16th season premiere will air on Sunday, September 28, as part of the animation block following The Simpsons.

The Unkillable Juggernaut of 'The Simpsons'

The Simpsons is heading into its 37th season and the show will barrel past the 800-episode mark, a milestone virtually unimaginable in the landscape of scripted primetime television. How has a cartoon family from Springfield, U.S.A. managed to outlast nearly every other show on television?

The genius lies in a few key areas:

The Floating Timeline: Bart has been 10 years old since 1989. By not allowing the characters to age, the show can endlessly reboot its relevance. Homer can get an iPhone, Lisa can be a TikTok activist, and Marge can join a gig-economy app without the narrative baggage of 30+ years of history weighing them down.

Endless Satirical Fodder: The show's premise as a satire of the American family and society at large gives it a limitless well of material. As culture, politics, and technology change, The Simpsons has new targets to lampoon, keeping its comedy fresh and, at times, startlingly prescient—a phenomenon famously memed as "The Simpsons Already Did It."

A Universe, Not Just a Show: Springfield is one of the most richly developed fictional settings in history, populated by hundreds of memorable supporting characters. This allows for an endless variety of stories. An episode can focus on Principal Skinner, Apu, Krusty the Clown, or even Cletus the Slack-Jawed Yokel, giving the core family a break and deepening the show's world.

Vocal Consistency: One of the most remarkable technical achievements is the consistency of its core voice cast. For over three decades, the voices of Dan Castellaneta (Homer, Krusty), Julie Kavner (Marge), Nancy Cartwright (Bart), and Yeardley Smith (Lisa) have remained the unshakable foundation of the series, creating a comforting familiarity that no other long-running show can claim.

Alriiiight! The Wholesome Charm of Bob's Burgers

While The Simpsons built its legacy on sharp satire, Bob's Burgers cemented its place in the animation hall of fame with a decidedly different, and warmer, recipe. Heading into its 16th season, the show has become a critical darling and a fan-favorite "comfort show" by focusing less on societal critique and more on the hilarious, loving chaos of one family trying to get by.

Its beloved status comes from a blend of unique ingredients:

A Genuinely Loving Core: The central conceit of Bob's Burgers is its most radical: the Belchers actually like each other. Despite the financial struggles and daily absurdities, their support for one another's eccentricities is the unwavering emotional anchor of the series. Bob and Linda’s healthy marital dynamic is a rarity in sitcoms.

Character-Driven Comedy: The humor flows directly from the characters' well-defined personalities. The comedy isn't just about the situation; it's about Bob's anxiety clashing with Linda's unbridled enthusiasm, Tina's awkward confidence, Gene's performative flair, and Louise's cunning leadership.

Celebrating Weirdness: The show is celebrated for its positive and non-judgmental portrayal of individuality. Tina Belcher has become an icon for embracing her cringey, horse-and-zombie-loving, butt-obsessed adolescent self without shame, while Gene's joyful and fluid gender expression is always accepted and encouraged.

Low-Stakes Joy: From the daily "Burger of the Day" puns on the chalkboard to the delightfully catchy and often improvised musical numbers, the world of the show is filled with clever, charming details. It proves that a show doesn't need high stakes to be endlessly rewatchable and endearing.

