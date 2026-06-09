ABC Audio's "The Snare" Revisits a Murder Case That Took Decades to Unravel

Hosted by Maggie Rulli, the new true crime podcast explores the murder of Angie Dodge, a controversial conviction, and a mother's relentless search for justice.

For nearly three decades, one Idaho mother refused to accept that the search for her daughter's killer was over. Now, a new true crime podcast from ABC Audio and 20/20 is taking listeners inside one of the most troubling wrongful conviction cases in recent American history. A case marked by flawed investigations, disputed confessions, groundbreaking DNA evidence, and a mother's relentless pursuit of the truth.

What’s Happening:

ABC Audio and 20/20 have announced The Snare, a new limited-series podcast hosted by ABC News correspondent Maggie Rulli.

Launching June 16, the series revisits the 1996 sexual assault and murder of 18-year-old Angie Dodge and the decades-long effort to identify her true killer.

Timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the crime, The Snare promises an in-depth examination of a case that continues to raise questions about justice, investigative practices, and the devastating consequences of wrongful convictions.

Angie Dodge was just 18 years old when she was brutally attacked and murdered inside her Idaho Falls apartment in June 1996. The shocking crime devastated the local community and launched an intense investigation as authorities worked to identify the person responsible.

Early in the case, DNA evidence recovered from the crime scene pointed to an unidentified suspect. Despite the existence of that evidence, investigators eventually focused their attention on another man, Chris Tapp.

Tapp was ultimately convicted in connection with the crime, but the case against him became increasingly controversial over the years. Questions surrounding his interrogation, confession, and the lack of a DNA match fueled growing concerns among legal advocates and innocence organizations.

As doubts mounted, the conviction eventually unraveled. Yet even after Tapp's conviction was overturned, the mystery surrounding Angie's murder remained unresolved, leaving the real killer unidentified for years.

At the heart of the story is the determination of Angie's mother, Carol Dodge, whose unwavering commitment to finding the truth became instrumental in keeping the case alive. Rather than accepting the original outcome, she continued pushing investigators, legal experts, and forensic specialists to pursue the evidence wherever it led.

Her persistence ultimately helped keep attention focused on the DNA evidence that many believed held the key to solving the case.

The Snare explores that journey in detail, offering listeners unprecedented access to original materials from the investigation. Among the most notable elements of the series are extended recordings from original interrogation tapes, including interviews conducted with Chris Tapp during the investigation.

The inclusion of those recordings allows listeners to hear firsthand how investigators approached the case and how Tapp's statements evolved during questioning, offering critical context for one of the most debated aspects of the investigation.

Host Maggie Rulli guides listeners through the twists and turns of the story, examining how a case that appeared solved continued to unravel over decades. The podcast also explores the emotional toll on everyone involved, from family members and investigators to the individuals caught up in the criminal justice system.

The project continues ABC Audio's growing success in the true crime podcast space. Recent releases including Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy, What Happened to Holly Bobo?, and Devil in the Desert have attracted significant audiences and critical attention.

Devil in the Desert became the most successful limited-series collaboration between ABC Audio and 20/20 to date, holding the No. 1 position on Apple Podcasts' Top Shows chart for more than three consecutive weeks.

The Snare builds upon that momentum by focusing on a case that combines several of the elements that have captivated true crime audiences in recent years: forensic science, wrongful conviction concerns, investigative missteps, and a family's unrelenting search for answers.

The series also expands the reach of the 20/20 brand, which has spent more than four decades delivering investigative reporting and true crime storytelling. Anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts, the award-winning newsmagazine remains one of television's most recognized sources for in-depth crime coverage and investigative journalism.

For listeners drawn to stories where justice remains elusive and the truth emerges only after years of persistence, The Snare promises a compelling and emotional examination of a case that changed countless lives.

The Snare trailer is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and other major podcast platforms.

More ABC News: