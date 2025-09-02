"Toy Story" Celebrates 30 Years Back on the Big Screen —Tickets On Sale Now

Relive the Friendship and Adventure with the "Toy Story" Theatrical Run

Tickets are now on sale to see Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story back in theaters for its 30th anniversary.

What’s Happening:

Starting September 12, 2025, fans can relive the groundbreaking classic, Toy Story, on the big screen and in 4DX for the first time.

Tickets for the 30th anniversary theatrical re-release are available for sale now via Fandango

In addition to standard movie tickets, a Friendship & Beyond Poster Bundle

The Friendship & Beyond Poster Bundle includes: A Toy Story 30th Anniversary re-release ticket An exclusive numbered print 15% off a zoetrope vinyl



About Toy Story:

2025 marks 30 years since Toy Story was released in 1995.

In 2005, Toy Story was selected for the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

