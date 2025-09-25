It's Not a Glitch! Enjoy Discounted "TRON: Ares" Tickets with MOD Pizza

Take advantage of the offer now before it's derezzed.

The third entry into the TRON franchise stars Jared Leto as Ares, an AI program brought into the real world.

franchise stars Jared Leto as Ares, an AI program brought into the real world. Sent on a dangerous mission, this is the first time humanity will encounter intelligent AI beings outside of The Grid.

Created as a disposable soldier by Julian Dillinger, Ares is promised as a replicable tool of war to investors.

As tension between the digital world and real world arises, fans can expect action in the form of real world lightcycle chases, combat, and more.

While a day to the movies and a delicious pizza are both great on their own, MOD Pizza is offering fans who spend $30 or more a $10 Fandango Movie Reward to see the upcoming sci-fi flick.

Spending $60 doubles that reward, but must be used on the purchase of two tickets.

To make a qualifying purchase, complete your purchase at participating MOD Pizza locations, on the MOD Pizza mobile app, on MODPizza.com

After making your purchase, you’ll need to submit an image of your receipt to www.activaterewards.com/modpizza

After submission, Fandango will review the receipt with an email with the Fandango Movie Reward arriving in inboxes within 2-5 business days.

TRON: Ares at the Disney Parks:

In celebration of the new film, Magic Kingdom Disneyland

Master Control has taken over the roller coaster-type attraction for a thrilling and nefarious new adventure soundtracked to the new Nine Inch Nails film score, you definitely won’t wanna miss out on the limited-time overlay.

