It's Not a Glitch! Enjoy Discounted "TRON: Ares" Tickets with MOD Pizza
Take advantage of the offer now before it's derezzed.
No that’s not a Light Disc, it’s a delicious Mod Pizza! And, right now, you can enjoy one of their delicious pies and enjoy savings on tickets for TRON: Ares.
What’s Happening:
- MOD Pizza is ready to head back to The Grid as moviegoers prepare for the upcoming release of TRON: Ares.
- The third entry into the TRON franchise stars Jared Leto as Ares, an AI program brought into the real world.
- Sent on a dangerous mission, this is the first time humanity will encounter intelligent AI beings outside of The Grid.
- Created as a disposable soldier by Julian Dillinger, Ares is promised as a replicable tool of war to investors.
- As tension between the digital world and real world arises, fans can expect action in the form of real world lightcycle chases, combat, and more.
- While a day to the movies and a delicious pizza are both great on their own, MOD Pizza is offering fans who spend $30 or more a $10 Fandango Movie Reward to see the upcoming sci-fi flick.
- Spending $60 doubles that reward, but must be used on the purchase of two tickets.
- To make a qualifying purchase, complete your purchase at participating MOD Pizza locations, on the MOD Pizza mobile app, on MODPizza.com, or on a MOD Pizza affiliated delivery service between now and November 7th.
- After making your purchase, you’ll need to submit an image of your receipt to www.activaterewards.com/modpizza by November 10th.
- After submission, Fandango will review the receipt with an email with the Fandango Movie Reward arriving in inboxes within 2-5 business days.
TRON: Ares at the Disney Parks:
- In celebration of the new film, Magic Kingdom and Shanghai Disneyland have debuted new TRON: Ares overlays for TRON Lightcycle / Run and TRON Lightcycle Power / Run.
- Master Control has taken over the roller coaster-type attraction for a thrilling and nefarious new adventure soundtracked to the new Nine Inch Nails film score, you definitely won’t wanna miss out on the limited-time overlay.
