Wheel Watchers Can Win Big With The "Wheel of Fortune" Disney Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway

What if the prizes you see on TV could magically become yours, without ever spinning the wheel yourself? This holiday season, Wheel of Fortune is turning viewers into winners with its beloved Disney Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway, and the gifts are bigger, brighter, and more magical than ever.









Wheel of Fortune is once again spreading holiday cheer with its fan-favorite Disney Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway, where Wheel Watchers at home have the chance to win everything the contestants win.

From major cash prizes to unforgettable Disney vacations, the show is transforming each episode into a chance for viewers to score some spectacular surprises.

Running now through December 12, this special event blends the excitement of Wheel of Fortune with the wonder of Disney magic, and all you need is a SPIN ID to play along.

Logging in or signing up takes just a moment, and suddenly, you're in the running to take home the same prizes contestants walk away with on stage. It’s festive fun with real-world rewards.

To participate, you need a SPIN ID, your unique code that links you to potential prizes.

Watch Wheel Through December 12. Each Disney Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway episode airs through December 12. You can catch the episodes the traditional way, or stream them on Hulu and Peacock, making it easier than ever to keep up.

Not near a TV? No problem, streaming keeps every episode at your fingertips.

Check Your SPIN ID to See If You Won During each episode, one Wheel Watcher SPIN ID is selected.

To find out if it’s yours, simply log in to your Wheel Watchers account within 7 days of the episode’s first broadcast, or scan the in-show QR code for immediate access to the SPIN ID results.

If your SPIN ID matches the one revealed, Santa just slid a Wheel-sized prize your way!

This season, contestants, and potentially you, could win: Major cash prizes New cars Luxury resort stays Magical Disney vacation packages And other incredible holiday prizes

The Disney Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway has become a fan-favorite seasonal tradition, blending the excitement of Wheel of Fortune with the wonder of Disney storytelling and the joy of holiday giving. Whether you’re tuning in live or catching up on streaming, every episode brings a spark of festive possibility.

So grab some cocoa, get cozy, activate your SPIN ID, and let the magic begin!



