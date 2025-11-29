WYNTK: New “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and “Prep & Landing” Holiday Fun, 70 Years of “Lady and the Tramp,” and More Coming This Week Across the Worlds of Disney

Check out everything happening during the week of November 30th-December 6th, 2025.

New holiday specials, a celebration of a beloved Disney animated classic, 70 new Happy Meal toys, and much more! Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

The fourth animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid film, The Last Straw, is set to make its debut on Disney+ this Friday, December 5th.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw is set to follow Greg as he finds himself at odds with his dad’s outsized expectations, and pressure builds to turn his act around. After a series of hilarious near disasters, Greg’s dad presents him with an ultimatum that just might challenge Greg’s wimpy ways for good.

The animated family comedy is directed by Matt Danner (Legend of the Three Caballeros) and written and produced by award-winning series creator Jeff Kinney.

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco will be celebrating the 70th anniversary of the animated classic Lady and the Tramp with a special panel presentation on Saturday, December 6th.

Author and Disney food and travel expert Marcy Carriker Smothers will be in conversation with granddaughter of singer-songwriter Peggy Lee, Holly Foster Wells, as they discuss the film’s origins, impact, and legacy with a special emphasis on Peggy Lee and her contributions in writing songs, voicing multiple roles, and performing on the soundtrack.

Our own Alex Reif will be in attendance and will report back with a recap of the event.

Freeform's perennial holiday marathon, 25 Days of Christmas, kicks off on Monday, December 1st – bringing a slew of holiday favorites to your TV screen.

This year's 25 Days of Christmas programming includes the Home Alone movies, the Santa Clause films, Jingle All the Way, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and more.

There are even Freeform network premieres of The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, 1947's Miracle on 34th Street, and the all-new holiday special Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol.

You can check out the full schedule at the link above.

McDonald’s is ready to unleash 70 new Happy Meal toys out into the world in celebration of Disneyland's 70th anniversary.

The 70 toys in the collection run the gamut from characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, and even Marvel and Star Wars.

However, we think some of the park-specific toys might be what catches fans eyes as part of the 70th celebration, including toys of Sleeping Beauty Castle (even in gold!) and the Hatbox Ghost from The Haunted Mansion.

You can find these at your local McDonald's beginning Tuesday, December 2nd.

After debuting on Disney+, the first new Prep & Landing holiday special in 14 years will have an airing on ABC this week – specifically on Sunday, November 30th at 9:00 p.m. ET.

It will be accompanied by encore airings of the previous specials Prep & Landing and Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.

You can find out what our own Alex Reif thought of the new special in his review of Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol.