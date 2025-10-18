WYTNK: “Deliver Me From Nowhere” Hits Theaters, Disney+ Gets a New LEGO Frozen Special, and More Coming This Week Across the Worlds of Disney

Check out everything happening during the week of October 19th-25th, 2025.

20th Century Studios has two big releases this week – one theatrical and one streaming – plus a new Frozen special, Wicked Night on Dancing with the Stars, and more! Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

The anticipated musical biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere , arrives exclusively in theaters this week on Friday, October 24th.

, arrives exclusively in theaters this week on Friday, October 24th. The film chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album. Recorded on a four-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.

We’re still a few years off from the release of Frozen 3 , but fans can whet their appetite in the meantime with a new LEGO Frozen special, LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins .

, but fans can whet their appetite in the meantime with a new LEGO Frozen special, . This special will take place “after the events of Frozen " and sees the characters of Anna and Elsa making a fresh start in Arendelle. But the Duke of Weselton has other plans that involve a flock of menacing puffins. Of course Olaf, Sven, and Kristoff are all along for the ride as well.

The 1992 film The Hand That Rocks the Cradle has been remade for the 21st century by 20th Century Studios and Hulu.

has been remade for the 21st century by 20th Century Studios and Hulu. Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Caitlin Morales, an upscale suburban mom who brings a new nanny, Polly Murphy (Maika Monroe), into her home, only to discover she is not the person she claims to be.

Directed by Michelle Garza Cervera, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle premieres Wednesday, October 22nd, exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The ballroom is going green this week as Dancing with the Stars heads to Oz on Tuesday, October 21st for a night of performances inspired by Wicked .

heads to Oz on Tuesday, October 21st for a night of performances inspired by . Special guest judge and director of the Oscar-winning cinematic phenomenon and this year’s epic conclusion, Wicked: For Good , Jon M. Chu, joins the panel.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration Overnight Taping

Although it is already sold out, lucky D23 Members were able to snag tickets to this year’s taping of The Wonderful World of Disney Holiday Spectacular at Disneyland

at Check-in for the event will begin on October 24th at 11:00 p.m. at the Pixar Pals parking structure. From there guests will take a tram to Disneyland itself.

It will conclude at 6:30 a.m. the following morning (October 25th).

We’ll be on site reporting from the taping of the Holiday Spectacular, so stay tuned for more!