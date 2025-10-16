New Animated Special "LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins" Coming to Disney+ This Fall, Trailer and Poster Released

The residents of Arendelle continue to... build... their friendship.

Fans of the Frozen franchise will have some fresh content to look forward to next week, as a new animated special entitled LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins is set to debut on Disney+. Below you can check out the fun trailer and poster for this brick-built special.

, which will be released on Friday, October 24th exclusively via Disney+. According to the official synopsis, this special will take place “after the events of Frozen" and sees the characters of Anna and Elsa making a fresh start in Arendelle. But the Duke of Weselton has other plans that involve a flock of menacing puffins. Of course Olaf, Sven, and Kristoff are all along for the ride as well.

Watch LEGO Disney Frozen: Operation Puffins | Official Trailer | Available on Disney+ October 24:

Disney has not yet confirmed whether voice stars Josh Gad (Olaf), Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) have returned to record their respective parts for this special. What do you think? Do these characters sound like themselves in the above trailer?

