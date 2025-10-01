Frozen Fan Fest Returns: Celebrate the Magic of Your Favorite "Frozen" Characters

Frozen Fan Fest is making its return this October, and it’s bringing a flurry of new Frozen merchandise items with it!

What’s Happening:

The annual Frozen Fan Fest allows fans of all ages to join in the celebration and step into the magic of Arendelle with all-new merchandise and stories inspired by Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and more.

This year, Frozen Fan Fest is showcasing the beloved animals of Arendelle, including everyone’s favorite reindeer, Sven! Because we all know reindeer are better than people…

Families can experience the wonder of Frozen through a brand-new LEGO animated special, LEGO Disney Frozen: Operation Puffins , premiering on Disney+ on October 24.

Let's take a look at some of this year's Frozen Fan Fest merchandise items:

This fully interactive Young Sven Care Kit is inspired by the animal care theme in Animals of Arendelle: Lost and Found - a newly imagined story from the world of Disney’s Frozen. Inside the vet bag is everything kids need to keep Young Sven healthy and happy. Little ones can pet him, feed him a carrot or bottle, listen to his heartbeat, check his temperature, and see Sven respond and react.

A magical Winter Wonderland brings Anna and an adorable wolf cub together! Inspired by Disney Frozen and the Animals of Arendelle: Lost and Found short-form videos, this animal-nurturing set includes fashion doll Anna in a removable fashion, a cute wolf cub figure, and four accessories to care for the cub: a blanket, a brush, an animal bed, and a bowl that flips from food to water.

Start the holiday countdown for Frozen fans aged 5 plus with an exciting Frozen Advent Calendar 2025 building kit. Behind every door is a character or other mini build to help deliver a daily dose of magical holiday cheer.

Celebrate Elsa with this stunning American Girl 18-inch doll designed in collaboration with Disney. Create matching moments with Elsa by pairing this premium party dress for girls, inspired by Disney Elsa’s signature look.

This charming Anna American Girl 18-inch doll with auburn hair and blue eyes, designed in collaboration with Disney. Pair with the Disney Frozen Anna Dress for Girls by American Girl—perfect for young Frozen fans.

A charm to melt your heart. Our new sterling silver design, inspired by Olaf, features vibrant enamel detailing that brings his character to life, reminding us to find magic even on the coldest days.

Step into the enchantment of an eternally cool winter with these Elsa-inspired sunnies. Cool-toned metal frames cradle icy blue mirrored lenses, capturing the shimmering essence of snow and ice. Delicate, crystalline filigree at the temples evokes the elegance of Elsa’s snowflakes, while a subtle crown detail on the earpieces adds a regal finishing touch. A pair worthy of an icy queen.

This Frozen backpack will cause a flurry of excitement when they head back to school. Arendelle's royal sisters, Anna and Elsa, are pictured at the center of a snowflake design featuring embroidered detailing and iridescent accents. The rest of this spacious carryall is covered in a colorful geometric pattern. For added convenience, pair it with the coordinating lunch box, sold separately.

