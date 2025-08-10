Festive Fun On Ice: Olaf and Goofy Bring Holiday Magic to Disney On Ice
Two different festive preshows are coming to select Disney On Ice performances this holiday season.
Disney On Ice will introduce two different festive-themed preshows this holiday season, featuring either Donald and Goofy or Olaf from Frozen.
What’s Happening:
- This holiday season, families are invited to enjoy an exclusive holiday preshow featuring fan-favorite Disney characters and magical moments.
- Olaf’s Festive Preshow and Goofy’s Ho-Ho Holiday Sing-Along will perform in front of select shows in the U.S. and Canada, and are included with your Disney On Ice show ticket.
- First up is Olaf’s Festive Preshow, which will perform in front of Disney On Ice presents Jump In! During the show, Olaf will explore different holiday traditions – just like in the Olaf’s Frozen Adventure short.
- There might even be an appearance from his best friends, Elsa and Anna, where you’ll have the chance to sing along!
- Olaf’s Festive Preshow is available with select Disney On Ice shows, November 1st, 2025 through January 3rd, 2026.
- Disney On Ice presents Let’s Dance! will also feature a festive preshow experience for the holiday season – Goofy’s Ho-Ho Holiday Sing-Along.
- Donald and Goofy host an interactive holiday sing-along to kick off the newest party on ice and get fans into the holiday spirit. Audiences will deck the halls with larger-than-life crowd-surfing inflatable ornaments while singing along to a medley of cheerful seasonal songs mixed by the one and only DJ Freeze.
- Goofy’s Ho-Ho Holiday Sing-Along is available with select Disney On Ice shows, November 7th, 2025 through January 4th, 2026.
- You can see a little snippet of the show in this video from last year’s performances.
- For complete details, showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit DisneyOnIce.com.
