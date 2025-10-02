Celebrate Frozen Fan Fest with the New Pandora Disney "Frozen" Collection
Chill out in style with icy-new rings and charms that are worth melting for.
The Frozen magic continues! Pandora is unveiling a new Disney Frozen Collection featuring rings and charms inspired by beloved Frozen characters.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the ongoing Frozen Fan Fest, Disney Parks Blog has revealed that Pandora will debut a brand-new Disney Frozen Collection on October 23.
- The brand new Pandora Disney Frozen collection features pieces inspired by Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and Sven, and will be available on us.pandora.net beginning October 23, letting you celebrate your love for Frozen in the most enchanting way.
- Let’s take a look at the new collection:
Queen Anna Tiara Ring - $130
Queen Elsa Snowflake Dangle Charm - $105
Queen Elsa Tiara Ring - $115
Sven Charm - $98
Olaf Charm - $108
What Is Frozen Fan Fest?:
- The annual Frozen Fan Fest allows fans of all ages to join in the celebration and step into the magic of Arendelle with all-new merchandise and stories inspired by Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and more.
- This year, Frozen Fan Fest is showcasing the beloved animals of Arendelle, including everyone’s favorite reindeer, Sven! Because we all know reindeer are better than people…
More Frozen News:
