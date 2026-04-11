YOSHIKI is Heading to Walt Disney Concert Hall: Get Your Tickets Now

Each night will have a different set list.
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Japan’s biggest rock star YOSHIKI is set to play Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall this summer, and you can get tickets now!

What’s Happening:

  • YOSHIKI is returning to North America for two exclusive concerts in his Classical 2026 series at Walt Disney Concert Hall this July.
  • The shows follow sold-out performances in Tokyo and an appearance at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix.
  • This marks his US comeback after undergoing cervical spine surgery in late 2024.
  • The performances are titled Scarlet Night and Violet Night.
  • Each night will feature a different set list for a unique fan experience.

  • The Classical 2026 series represents a personal “rebirth” for YOSHIKI.
  • The concerts blend his cinematic compositions with the acoustics of the iconic Los Angeles venue.
  • This year alone, YOSHIKI performed alongside Josh Groban in Japan and surprised 18,000 people with a performance at the Jonas Brother’s stop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. 
  • Tickets for the July 16th and 17th performances are available now!
  • For those looking to dive into YOSHIKI ahead of the two concert event, check out Disney+’s documentary Disney My Music Story: YOSHIKI. 

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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