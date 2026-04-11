YOSHIKI is Heading to Walt Disney Concert Hall: Get Your Tickets Now

Each night will have a different set list.

Japan’s biggest rock star YOSHIKI is set to play Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall this summer, and you can get tickets now!

What’s Happening:

YOSHIKI is returning to North America for two exclusive concerts in his Classical 2026 series at Walt Disney Concert Hall this July.

The shows follow sold-out performances in Tokyo and an appearance at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix.

This marks his US comeback after undergoing cervical spine surgery in late 2024.

The performances are titled Scarlet Night and Violet Night.

Each night will feature a different set list for a unique fan experience.

The Classical 2026 series represents a personal “rebirth” for YOSHIKI.

The concerts blend his cinematic compositions with the acoustics of the iconic Los Angeles venue.

This year alone, YOSHIKI performed alongside Josh Groban in Japan and surprised 18,000 people with a performance at the Jonas Brother’s stop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Tickets for the July 16th and 17th performances are available now!

For those looking to dive into YOSHIKI ahead of the two concert event, check out Disney+’s documentary Disney My Music Story: YOSHIKI.

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