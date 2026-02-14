The Toy Foundation Reveals 2026 Toy of the Year Award Winners – Including Disney and Bluey Toys

The awards took place as Toy Fair 2026 begins in New York City.

As Toy Fair gets underway in New York City, familiar faces across the toy industry gathered at Pier Sixty for the 2026 Toy of the Year Awards.

What’s Happening:

Disney took home two awards from the 2026 Toy of the Year Awards, for the American Girl Moana Collection and the Ultimate Stitch Interactive Feature Plush from Just Play.

Bluey, which Disney airs and distributes via a partnership with BBC Studios, also took home the awards for License of the Year and Playset Toy of the Year.

On a philanthropic note, this year’s TOTY Awards and gala raised more than $1 million to benefit The Toy Foundation’s ongoing efforts to support children in need through programs including the Play Fund and Toy Chest.

Below is the full list of winners from last night’s awards, as shared by The Toy Book: Action Figure of the Year: Primal Hatch Jurassic World T.rex | Spin Master Collectible of the Year: Wigglitz | ZB Designs Construction Toy of the Year: LEGO Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus Rex Set | LEGO Systems Creative Toy of the Year: ChompSaw | Chompshop Doll of the Year: American Girl Disney Moana Collection | Mattel Educational Toy of the Year: My Robotic Pet: Coding Chameleon | Thames & Kosmos Game of the Year: Exploding Kittens: The Board Game | Exploding Kittens Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year: Play Tab | Fat Brain Toy Co. Kidult Toy of the Year: LEGO Game Boy | LEGO Systems License of the Year: Bluey | BBC Studios Americas Outdoor Toy of the Year: PoppinColorz Galactic Color Bubble Machine | South Beach Bubbles Playset Toy of the Year: Bluey Supermarket Playset | Moose Toys Plush Toy of the Year: Disney Stitch Ultimate Stitch Interactive Feature Plush | Just Play Preschool Toy of the Year: Mini Farmstand Sorting Set | Learning Resources Specialty Toy of the Year: Anywhere Sports — Silent Basketball 9.5-inch Regulation Size | Thin Air Brands Vehicle of the Year: BRIO World Pull Back Train Set | Ravensburger North America Toy of the Year: Primal Hatch | Spin Master The People’s Choice Award: The Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Evolution Elite Trainer Box | The Pokémon Company International



What They're Saying:

Pamela Mastrota, Executive Director of The Toy Foundation: "The TOTY Awards celebration is a powerful reminder of the impact play has in children’s lives. Congratulations to this year’s winners and finalists for raising the bar on what it means to deliver meaningful, imaginative play experiences, and to the toy community for collectively raising more than $1 million to support The Toy Foundation’s mission. We are proud to channel the industry’s incredible passion for play into creating a momentous impact on children in need.”

Stay tuned for much more coverage from Toy Fair New York 2026.