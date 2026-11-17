Chip ’n Dale, Miss Piggy, and more characters get the New York treatment for the upcoming trading event.

Disney pin collectors have another reason to look forward to 2027! The Disney Store Times Square Trading Pin Event is returning in March, bringing an assortment of exclusive collectibles, first-to-launch merchandise, and plenty of New York City-inspired designs.

Disney has shared a first look at the full event catalog, giving fans a preview of the pins they can look forward to adding to their collections.

The 2027 catalog features two exclusive pin series centered around Chip 'n Dale exploring New York City. In the individually sold collection, the mischievous duo can be found visiting a newsstand, grabbing a bite at a hot dog cart, enjoying the waterfront, and taking in the sights at the Statue of Liberty. Armed with binoculars and a camera, the pair is ready for a day of sightseeing around the Big Apple.

Chip 'n Dale also appear in a separate boxed set that celebrates some of New York City's most recognizable foods. The designs pair the characters with familiar local favorites, including pizza, bagels, apples, and black and white cookies. For Disney fans who love the city's food scene as much as its characters, this collection offers a particularly fun combination.

Another standout series takes inspiration from something New Yorkers encounter every day: the city's sewer and manhole covers, now featuring Goofy and Donald Duck popping out to say hello!

Along with the catalog, Disney Parks Blog spoke with Jes Willis, Senior Manager of Product Design, who helped bring several of the event's designs to life. As a native New Yorker, Willis brought a personal connection to the project, helping create an assortment that celebrates the city through the eyes of some familiar Disney characters.

Willis explained that the design team drew inspiration from the way artists and fashion designers celebrate the patterns and personality of manhole covers. The team wanted to take an everyday object and make it the star of a pin, incorporating a surprising engineering effect into the design. The result celebrates both New York's visual character and the creativity that can be found in unexpected places.

Other event-exclusive offerings include the Mickey Mouse & Friends New York Limited Edition Jumbo Pin, the New York City Character Letter Pins and Frame Limited Edition Set, and the Times Square Disney Store Jumbo Limited Edition Pin.

Of course, guests attending the event will also receive a special event pin to take home, providing a keepsake to remember the experience and the opportunity to connect with fellow Disney pin collectors.

Beyond the event-exclusive assortment, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase several products making their first appearance at the event. The Disney Big Apple Mystery Pin Box features two pins for collectors who enjoy the surprise of opening a mystery set. Other first-to-launch offerings include the Miss Piggy Statue of Liberty Pin and the Donald Duck Disney Character Choo Choo Limited Edition Pin.

Fans looking for something a little different for their display can also check out the Minnie Mouse Statue of Liberty Pin and Pin Board Set. Featuring Minnie alongside one of New York City's most recognizable landmarks, the set serves as a decorative display piece while offering space to showcase additional pins from a collection.

For Willis, helping create this assortment was a particularly meaningful project. As a Long Island resident with family roots throughout New York City, she shared that designing the collection alongside her team was a dream come true.

“As a Long Island native whose family was from in and around the city, I loved representing my home and helping inspire the art,” Willis shared. “Each pin has something special, unique, or even maybe a little tongue in cheek to being a ‘New Yorker,’ capturing both what New Yorkers love about our state and what the world associates with New York.”

That connection to the city can be seen throughout the assortment, from its recognizable landmarks to the everyday details that make New York feel distinctly like New York. Willis also highlighted how much she enjoys finding unexpected ways to bring Disney characters into the world around us, combining storytelling, humor, and familiar characters with the sights and sounds of different cities and cultures.

When it comes to developing a new pin collection, character selection can happen in several ways. Sometimes the team looks at which characters are most popular with guests, while other designs are inspired by a particular storytelling moment or even a designer's personal connection to a character.

“Sometimes we select characters based on guest appeal, others because of storytelling moments, and sometimes just because of personal affinity,” Willis explained. She added that the best designs often come together when all three of those elements align.

The 2027 Disney Store Times Square Trading Pin Event assortment certainly feels like a celebration of New York City, bringing together beloved Disney characters, recognizable landmarks, local food favorites, and playful details inspired by the city's personality.

Tickets for the 2027 Disney Store Times Square Trading Pin Event will go on sale Wednesday, December 2, at 8 a.m. PST. With exclusive designs and first-to-launch collectibles included in the catalog, Disney pin collectors will want to take a closer look at the full assortment ahead of the March event.

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