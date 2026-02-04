A Whole New World: Princess Jasmine Joins the American Girl Disney Collection

New 18-inch doll and accessories inspired by Disney’s "Aladdin" bring Agrabah to the American Girl lineup.

American Girl and Disney have announced the expansion of their popular collaborative line with the highly anticipated release of the Princess Jasmine core doll.

The Disney Princess collection at American Girl is growing with a brand-new 18-inch doll and several accessories.

The 18-inch doll features Jasmine’s signature turquoise outfit, complete with an iridescent foil-print bodice and satin pants with a matching overskirt.

The doll comes ready for adventure with a glittery turquoise headband, golden hoop earrings, a golden necklace, and those iconic gold pointed-toe slippers.

A separate accessory pack includes Jasmine’s regal lilac satin dress, a sparkly headband, and matching purple slippers.

Also included in the accessory pack is a darling plush of Jasmine’s loyal tiger companion, Rajah, in his cub form.

Jasmine joins the current lineup of Disney dolls, which includes Belle, Rapunzel, Ariel, Tiana, Cinderella, and the recently added Anna and Elsa from Frozen.

The new Princess Jasmine doll ($145) and her Formal Dress Accessory Pack ($60) are available now at AmericanGirl.com and at American Girl retail locations nationwide.

Beyond the Palace Walls: The Legacy of Jasmine

Aladdin (1992) was the first animated feature to cross the half-billion-dollar mark at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of its year.

Linda Larkin provided the speaking voice for Jasmine, while Disney Legend Lea Salonga provided the singing voice. Salonga would later go on to provide the singing voice for another Disney Princess, Mulan.

Along with Jasmine’s release, Mattel and Disney recently announced a multi-year renewal of their licensing agreement, ensuring that more characters from the Frozen franchise and the Disney Princess vault will continue to arrive in American Girl form for years to come.

