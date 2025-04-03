Sideshow Unveils New Alternate Look Collectible Asajj Ventress Figure
The new Star Wars collectible is a part of their Mythos line of high-end statues and figures.
Popular collectible brand and online storefront Sideshow has released details about their upcoming Asajj Ventress Star Wars figure.
What’s Happening:
- Sideshow has unveiled their new Asajj Ventress figure, part of their ongoing Mythos line of high-end collectible statues.
- The Star Wars Asajj Ventress Mythos Premium Format Figure by Sideshow gives the Nightsister an alternate look.
- This fully sculpted, 27" tall collectible statue showcases the Zabrak atop a Ssurian skull, with skeletal remains interwoven into the flora and fauna of a Dathomirian swamp.
- Menacingly ready for any foes, the statue stands tall wielding the character’s dual red lightsabers, which feature a light up function.
- The Asajj Ventress alternate look still features the characters defining pale complexion and intimidating gaze as she arrives adorned in a highly detailed red and black outfit beaming with movement.
- Sideshow is also offering a Special Edition version of the figure, which comes with two different portraits, providing fans with additional display customization. One features the character's distinct bald head and the other sees the Asajj draped in a red hood.
Read More Star Wars:
- Who's the Bossk? - Episode 221: Celebration 2025 Preview with Kristine Smith, Martin Smith, Michael Serna, Matt Martin, and The High Republic Authors
- Mon Mothma, Yak Face and Other "Return of the Jedi" Characters Get the Retro Figure Treatment Exclusively at Entertainment Earth
- Photos: Epic Star Wars, Marvel and More Cosplayers at This Year’s WonderCon