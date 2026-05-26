"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for May 26th

We check out the Disney Store pop-up in Pittsburgh, PA, Disneyland 70th Finale Collection, the LEGO Main Street U.S.A. set, RSVLTS Spider-Man apparel, and more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 262 – May 26, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Photos/Video: Disney Store Pops Up at Pittsburgh’s Ross Park Mall for a Limited Time

Tony attended the grand opening of the new Disney Store Limited Time location at Ross Park Mall in Pittsburgh, PA, and shares a first look at the pop-up retail experience.





Photos: Celebrate "Toy Story 5" with New Merchandise Arriving at Walt Disney World’s Cool Kids' Summer

Toy Story 5 is taking on a main role at this year’s Cool Kids' Summer at Walt Disney World! Fans visiting the event will be able to shop a new hootinest and tootinest selection of merchandise.





LEGO's Amazing Looking Main Street, U.S.A. Set is Now Available for Pre-Order

If you're a big Disney Parks fan and a big LEGO fan, then your interests are about to collide in a huge way with the upcoming Main Street, U.S.A. LEGO set. Amusingly listed as a product for ages 18+ (you gotta be an adult to be ready for this one!), the set comes with 3899 pieces and includes familiar locations from Disneyland's Main Street like the Fire Department, the Emporium and the Crystal Arcade, plus a popcorn cart.





Photos: Disneyland 70th Anniversary Finale Collection Arrives as Select Merchandise Goes on Sale

The new Disneyland 70th Anniversary Finale collection has officially arrived throughout the resort, bringing a glamorous final wave of merchandise inspired by seven decades of The Happiest Place on Earth. Even better for fans looking to shop the celebration, select Disneyland 70th anniversary collections are currently discounted by 30% off across the resort, including some items from the new Finale collection.





Web 'Em Up! RSVLTS Debuts New Spider-Man Collection Featuring Peter and Miles

Are your Spidey Senses tingling? Well than you know, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has just dropped a new apparel collection featuring Peter Parker, Miles Morales, The Punisher, and Venom. Friends, it’s time to suit up with the latest from Marvel x RSVLTS!





Epic Anniversary: Celebrate a Year of Epic Universe with New Products from Shop Universal

Happy first birthday to Universal’s Epic Universe! Celebrate the year of fun with new products available on Shop Universal! While the items are not all branded as anniversary items, they are a great way to commemorate the park and some of the amazing experiences found inside!





Video: Unboxing "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" Products from Mattel, Hasbro, LEGO, Ravensburger, More

Recently, Laughing Place was given a bag of officially licensed merchandise tying into Lucasfilm's new movie, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, from our friends at Disney Consumer Products. Watch as Mike unboxes and takes a look at these fun items from a variety of licensees.





Review: "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Bath & Body Works Collection Scents Match the Film (For Better or Worse)

As someone who is both a huge Disney fan and an unapologetic Bath & Body Works fan, Doobie was always going to end up trying the new The Mandalorian and Grogu collection. The surprising part wasn’t that I bought them — it’s that, after trying the scents a few days earlier, they ended up feeling like the perfect companion piece to the movie

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – May 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store May 24-30

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!





Embrace Summer Fun and Style with the Joyful Yellow Collection

There’s a new color story in town, and it’s arrived at Disney Store just in time for summer fun! Brighten your wardrobe with the soft hues and playful patterns of the Joyful Yellow collection that features Spirit Jersey, Crocs, Minnie Ears, and more!





Catch a Wave! The Stitch Surf Summer Collection Has Styles for the Whole Ohana

Are you ready to hit the beach, catch a wave, or play in the sand? Disney Store has the perfect apparel for your adventures with its brand new Stitch Surf Summer Collection! Inspired by Experiment 626, this wild, bold, and playful series features designs for all ages, so the whole “ohana” can get in on the fun.





Vintage Vibes! Her Universe's Charming Resorts Collection Arrives at Disney Store

Summertime styles have arrived at Disney Store, including a charming wave of new items from Her Universe. The latest collection celebrates classic Disneyland and Walt Disney World resort logos in a palette of purples and pinks!





Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck School Racers in Fashion and Speed with the Disney x F1 ACADEMY Collection

Blink, and you’ll miss it! But don’t worry, it’ll come around again. Disney’s ongoing collaboration with Formula 1 is racing to bring fans a new series of apparel as the latest drop—ACADEMY Collection—makes its debut at Disney Store. This time, Minnie Mouse and her pal, Daisy Duck, serve as inspiration for the new styles.





Nostalgic Disney's California Adventure Logo Hat Now Available to Purchase

Fans who miss the early days of what was then called Disney's California Adventure can reminisce with a new hat featuring the old logo. This excellent new hat features the original Disney's California Adventure logo, which was in use at the park from its opening through to 2010.





4K/Blu-ray Review: "Avatar: Fire and Ash" Gets the Red Carpet Treatment

James Cameron’s incredible Avatar saga continues in the third installment, Avatar: Fire and Ash, now available on home video. Cameron’s commitment to physical media ensures that this release is nothing short of spectacular, with immaculate picture and audio quality, hours of worthwhile bonus features, and cohesive packaging that fits Disney’s previous releases.





Marvel is Releasing Two Hardcover Editions Collecting all of the "Indiana Jones" Comics from the 1980s

Star Wars was not the only title Marvel Comics was licensing from Lucasfilm back in the 1980s, long before both companies were owned by Disney, and now Marvel will be releasing two deluxe hardcovers for what they're calling Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures. Both Indiana Jones: The Further Adventures Book I and Book II will be released on September 30th.





Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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