"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for June 30th

Halloween and Christmas are on the way, and there's merchandise to prove it!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 266 – June 30, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Photos: Halloween is Here! New Apparel Arrives at Disney Springs, Plus "Aladdin" Fun Too

While many are getting their Fourth of July plans sorted, getting ready to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America later this week, Disney Style at Disney Springs is already looking forward a few months ahead. Though, in park terms, it's even closer.



Disney Reveals First Look at Festive 2026 Holiday Merchandise

Christmas may still be months away, but Disney fans already have a reason to start making their holiday wish lists. As part of the annual Halfway to the Holidays celebration, Disney has unveiled a first look at some of the festive merchandise that will be arriving later this year at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disney Store.



adidas Originals Unveils Disney and Brain Dead Collection Inspired by Vintage Football Culture

adidas Originals has teamed up once again with Brain Dead and Disney for a new collection inspired by vintage football culture. The collection is headlined by the adidas Predator x Brain Dead by Disney, a streetwear reinterpretation of the original 1994 adidas Predator football boot.

Disney Store Celebrates 6/26 Day with Out-of-this-World Stitch Products

Happy 6/26 Day to all who celebrate! In honor of Stitch, AKA Experiment 626, Disney Store has dropped several incredible products you won’t wanna miss!

ColourPop Celebrates 20 Years of "Hannah Montana" With New Disney Collection

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Disney Channel's Hannah Montana, ColourPop is launching an all-new makeup collection inspired by the pop culture phenomenon that helped define an entire generation. After years of fans requesting a collaboration, the beauty brand is finally bringing Hannah's signature sparkle, style, and double-life energy to a lineup of nostalgic beauty products.

Summer vacation is always more fun when it includes Phineas and Ferb! Disney’s preteen heroes are the inspiration for a new apparel collection from lifestyle brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) that’s designed to bring a bit of mayhem and plenty of memories to your wardrobe.

MOM! Phineas and Ferb Are Part of a New RSVLTS Apparel Collection!

New Magic on TikTok: Disney Store Launching Soon on TikTok Shop

Disney Store recently launched a new virtual storefront on the social video platform TikTok. Shopping has become an integral part of the app, and now Disney fans can check out the newest drops, exclusive items, and more anytime they’re on TikTok.

CHOC Walk in the Park 2026 Approaches Final Month of Fundraising for Charity Event at Disneyland Resort

This year's CHOC Walk in the Park charity fundraising event at Disneyland Resort is fast approaching, and Laughing Place was invited down to Downtown Disney last week for a get-together and reminder that there's only a little over a month left to participate and help raise money for a very worthy cause.



"Star Wars: The Clone Wars" ARC Troopers and Legends Solo Twins Join Hasbro's The Black Series

Fans of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series and the franchise's Legends publishing timeline (formerly known as the Star Wars Expanded Universe) are going to want to pick up some new action figure multi-packs in Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – June 2026Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store June 28-July 4

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Photos: New EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, and Attraction Open Edition Pins at Walt Disney World

Disney pin collectors have plenty of new treasures to hunt for at Walt Disney World. A fresh assortment of open edition pins has arrived across the resort, featuring beloved attractions, iconic park landmarks, and a colorful new series celebrating every country represented in EPCOT's World Showcase.

Blockbuster Style: Disney's Hollywood Studios Character-Filled Spirit Jersey Arrives on Store Shelves

Disney recently released EPCOT and Magic Kingdom Spirit Jerseys, where each letter represented an iconic element of the park and now, Disney's Hollywood Studios is following suit. Featured on the letters are The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Slinky Dog Dash, Fantasmic!, Dinosaur Gertie, and more!



Disney x Formula 1's "Fuel the Magic" Campaign Races Into the British Grand Prix

Disney's collaboration with Formula 1 is expanding once more at this year's British Grand Prix, with character experiences and new product launches across Silverstone and London.



Pottery Barn Kids Celebrates "Toy Story 5" with New Disney and Pixar Home Collection

As Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters and introduces a new generation of fans to Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the rest of Andy's beloved toys, families looking to bring some of that magic home can find plenty of inspiration in the latest Toy Story collection from Pottery Barn Kids.



BoxLunch Launches Magic: The Gathering x Marvel Super Heroes Capsule Collection

BoxLunch has announced a brand-new capsule collection inspired by the debut of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes, launching June 26 alongside the highly anticipated trading card game set from Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast.

Video: Unboxing the Sixth and Final Action Figure (B2EMO) in Disney Store's Star Wars: Build-a-Droid Series

Following Disney Store’s disappointing cancellation of his purchase due to “being out of stock”, Mike C. was finally able to complete his Star Wars Droid Factory collection from the recent Build-A-Droid series. Here he unboxes B2EMO from Andor and assembles the protocol droid TC-332.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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