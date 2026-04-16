Barely NecessitiesL The Disney Merchandise Show Round Up for April 7th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 255 – April 7, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Photos: “It’s a Small World” Merchandise at Disneyland's “It’s a Small World” Toy Shop

At “it's a small world” inside Disneyland Park, the “it’s a small world” Toy Shop is now offering a fresh assortment of merchandise that captures the charm, whimsy, and global spirit of the beloved attraction. Known for its bright patterns, cultural motifs, and instantly recognizable aesthetic, the ride’s signature style translates seamlessly into this new lineup.

Photos: Huge Collection of Disney Vinyl Decals Now Available at Walt Disney World

A huge new collection of vinyl decals has made its debut at Walt Disney World – allowing you to decorate anything you'd like with some of your favorite Disney characters, attractions, and more!



You're "Shore" to Love RSVLTS' New Mickey Mouse Seersucker Collection!

RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) and Disney continue to bring stylish looks to fans, and today they’re dropping the summer-inspired Mickey Mouse Seersucker Collection. The Big Cheese stars on classic button downs and stretch shorts that you’ll definitely want to include with your vacation outfits.

"The Simpsons" and MLB Team Up in New Era's Latest Collection

The longest-running animated series ever The Simpsons is gearing up for a home run with a new line of products from New Era. Inspired by MLB teams and imagery from the hit series, fans can now collect shirts and accessories to show off their love for both.



Get Your Ears (And Jibitz) On: Crocs Unveils Mickey & Minnie Headbands

Mickey and Minnie ears have become Disney Park staples, allowing fans to get their ears on for a fun theme park day. Well popular shoe brand Crocs is joining in on the fun, releasing their own iteration of the classic accessories.

New Soarin’ Hallmark Ornament Featuring Mickey Mouse Takes Flight

There’s something about Soarin’ that just sticks with you, from the sweeping views, the iconic score, to that moment your feet lift off the ground and you’re suddenly flying. Now, that feeling is getting a miniature, collectible twist for the upcoming holiday season.



Mickey Mouse 2026 Graduation Plush Adds The Finishing Touch to Your Grad's Celebration

We’ve finally entered Graduation season, and if you’re shopping for a graduate, Disney Store has a handful of options for you to browse, including an adorable Mickey Mouse plush.

New Star Wars Novelties Coming to Disneyland — Just in Time for May the Fourth

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at the new novelties that will soon be available at the Disneyland Resort. While some of these items will arrive specifically for the May the Fourth celebration, others will debut in time for the kickoff of this year's Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events

Darth Maul Merchandise Drops Just in Time for " Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord" Streaming on Disney+

The dark side is having a moment, and it’s arriving in style. Just in time for the debut of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord on Disney+, a wave of new Darth Maul merchandise has landed across major retailers, giving fans the perfect way to celebrate one of Star Wars’ most iconic characters.

Add to Your Shopping List





Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – April 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store April 5-11

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Photos/Video: Figment Bubble Blower Arrives at EPCOT's Creations Shop

Disney recently revealed an incredible new Figment Bubble Blower, and Laughing Place had a chance to check it out! Designed to look like the imaginative purple dragon, the bubbles come from a pot he’s holding, while in his other hand Figment carries a lightbulb filled with creative ideas.

New Wave of Big Face Canvas Totes Arrive at Disney Store

Last year, Disney Store introduced a series of Big Face Canvas Totes with the smiling faces of beloved characters featured on oversized bags. Not only are these fun for fans, but they hold a lot of items, they’re shaped like the character’s head, and they have an autograph on the back!

Photos: New Disneyland Attraction RSVLTS Disney Button-Up Shirts Arrive at Disneyland Resort

If your Disney park outfit rotation needed a refresh, consider this your sign! A brand-new lineup of stylish, park-ready button-ups has just arrived at the Disneyland Resort, and they’re designed for fans who want to wear their favorite attractions on their sleeve (literally).

Hands-On: Hasbro's Marvel Legends Hulk Roleplay Fists Let You Smash in Style

Hasbro sent us a demo unit of its upcoming Marvel Legends Series Incredible Hulk Premium Roleplay Fists — and putting them on was, frankly, incredible. The wearable fists are built at 1:1 scale and designed to fit most adult hands, with premium materials and texture meant to evoke the look of Marvel Comics' Incredible Hulk.

Photos: Devon Izara Lightsaber Hilt From "Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord" On Sale at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge

With Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord's first two episodes no on Disney+, a new lightsaber hilt has been released tied to the series, which can currently be found at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland. The lightsaber hilt for a prominent new Star Wars character, Devon Izara, from the Maul animated series is now available at Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland, which comes with its own snazzy, unique case.

Hasbro Unveils Playful Star Wars Black Series Figures for May the 4th

Just when you thought Stormtroopers couldn’t get any more iconic, they’ve officially gotten… a sense of humor. In celebration of Star Wars Day, Hasbro has unveiled a brand-new wave of collectibles in its premium Star Wars: The Black Series, and this time, they’re leaning into the fun side of the Force.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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