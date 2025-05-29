"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for May 27th

This week we look at the Pride Collection, Twice Upon A Year sale, "Doctor Who" Barbies, Donald Duck and more!

Twice Upon A Year Savings Return to Disney Store with Discounts Up to 40% Off

You know you’re about to have a good time when Disney Store’s Twice Upon A Year sale returns and the fan favorite shopping event is back on! For a limited time, guests can take advantage of incredible savings with discounts up to 40% off sitewide! As always, this shopping event offers deep discounts on thousands of products spanning fashion, toys, home and accessories, basically the best Disney merchandise out there!

Photos - Spellbinding New Merchandise for Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After Arrives at Disney's Hollywood Studios

The new show Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After is officially here, taking place daily at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. You know Disney is going to have merchandise available for the new show, and we were able to get some photos of the selection available.

Embrace the Rainbow with Disney Store's 2025 Pride Collection!

Pride Month is almost here and Disney Store is ready to help guests celebrate with new clothing, accessories, and plush boasting a spectrum of colors and characters. 10 must-have styles in the 2025 Pride Collection have landed at Disney Store and you won’t want to miss your chance to add these to your collection!

New Character Outfit-Inspired Graphic Tees Arrive at Walt Disney World

Disney has debuted new character-outfit inspired T-shirts at Walt Disney World, featuring new designs inspired by Mickey & Friends, The Incredibles, and Up.

Barbie Meets the Whoniverse by Revealing New "Doctor Who" Dolls Inspired by the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday

Brand-new dolls of the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday from Doctor Who made their debut at MCM London Comic Con today, May 23rd. The Barbie x Doctor Who collaboration features the Doctor and Ruby’s costumes from “The Church on Ruby Road."

Karl Lagerfeld Drops New Donald Duck-Inspired Apparel and Accessories

Designer brand Karl Lagerfeld has just introduced their second drop of the Disney x Karl Lagerfeld collaboration. The new items continue to honor Donald Duck with ready-to-wear apparel and accessories.

New Donald Duck Butt Accessories Arrive at Disney Springs

On a recent trip to Disney Springs, Laughing Place spotted some new Donald Duck accessories at Disney Ever After.

The two new products, both themed to Donald’s feathery derriere, are incredibly adorable and perfectly plush.

Give the Gift of Time with Citizen Watches from Disney Store Including Exclusive Donald and Daisy Duck Timepiece

Disney fans looking for something meaningful and stylish to gift to Dad this Father’s Day can’t go wrong with a timepiece from Citizen. The luxury watches are not only an elegant accessory but also a great way to subtly showcase Dad’s favorite fandom. This month alone Disney Store has added five incredible styles that will elevate every look.

Sideshow Unboxes HONŌ Studio's new Magneto 1/6 Scale Action Figure in New YouTube Short

Sideshow is giving fans a first look at HONŌ Studio’s new Magneto 1/6 Scale Action Figure with the release of a new unboxing video. Posted on YouTube, fans get an up close look at the highly poseable figure, decked in a wired cape for additional posing opportunities.

Photos: New Droid-Inspired Apparel Arrives at Disney's Hollywood Studios' Droid Depot

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a new line of t-shirts celebrating the unforgettable droids of Star Wars have arrived at Galaxy’s Edge.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! New Character and Special Occasion Designs - May 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"

Her Universe and Disney Store Team Up for Disneyland Marquis Collection Featuring Vintage Collegiate Styles

We are having so much fun celebrating the 70th anniversary of Disneyland Resort and you can bet that means we are doing tons of shopping! One of our favorite arrivals at Disney Store hails from fashion brand Her Universe and focuses on a vintage, collegiate look to commemorate the milestone anniversary.

Celebrate the USA with Disney Store's 2025 Americana Collection

Woo hoo! Let’s celebrate the red, white, and blue! If the summer sun and fun has you feeling a sense of joy for your heritage, you’re probably ready to don some Americana styles too! Disney Store has just the thing you’ve been looking for with their latest assortment of patriotic fashions and as always, Mickey Mouse and friends are here to share the spotlight with the “grand old flag."

Photos: Collectible Main Street Trash Can-Inspired Candy Container Now Available at Walt Disney World

Fixed with two swinging lids and a flip top for easier candy access, the container is a perfect way to store a delicious treat either at the parks or at home. Available while supplies last, the novelty receptacle features the same design as the trash cans that line the Magic Kingdom land.

RSVLTS Hits the Road Again with More Styles Joining the "A Goofy Movie" Collection

If your summer plans include taking the best road trip ever, then you need a wardrobe to match your enthusiasm. Fortunately our friends at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) have just dropped a new wave of styles you’ll be eager to snatch up all inspired by A Goofy Movie!

Celebrate 25 Years of Disney Pin Trading this Fall at Walt Disney World

Through several exciting and exclusive collections, Disney Pin traders will be able to collect pins inspired by Disney Parks from around the world, rare character and film pins, and pins honoring the addictive collectors items.

Find Out How Stitch Has Taken Over Aulani in the Latest Edition of "Laughing Place On Location"

Join Rebekah, Doobie and Gideon Moseley as they embark on an exciting adventure to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawai‘i, in celebration of the release of the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch.

Photos: Stitch Takes Over Disney Springs with Joffrey's Coffee Truck, Special Food and Decorations Aplenty

As Lilo & Stitch arrives in theaters, Disney Springs is celebrating in a variety of ways – including a special Joffrey’s Coffee truck, decorations at AMC Theatres, and special food offerings. We begin just near the Orange Garage, where a new Joffrey’s Coffee food truck is parked, celebrating Lilo & Stitch with some special offerings.

Photos: In Character Gift Shop Reopens with Fresh Decor at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Just in time for the debut of The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure, the In Character gift shop has reopened for the first time since the pandemic closure of 2020.

Pre-Orders Open for The Fantastic Four: First Steps The Thing (Trench Coat) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

This limited edition figure features Ben Grimm as The Thing, donning his iconic trench coat and fedora, poised for action. Standing approximately four inches tall, this collectible is inspired by the Marvel film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and comes in a window-box packaging.

Sideshow Unveils New Bib Fortuna Collectible Figure

Sideshow has revealed their new Bib Fortuna 1/6 Scale High-End Collectible Figure, now available for preorder. Inspired by the character’s appearance in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Bib Fortuna serves as majordomo to Jabba the Hutt.

